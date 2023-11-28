Tucson seeks to slash affordable housing design costs with casita competition

A competition seeking to bring down the cost of designing affordable housing in Tucson announced 10 winning model plan proposals, which netted their designers $1,000 each.

The competition, funded by a $12,000 grant from AARP, aimed to make it easier for people to build more housing by focusing on casitas. Also known as accessory dwelling units, casitas are small homes built on lots behind already existing residences. They are part of Tucson’s solution to increase affordable housing.

Dan Bursuck, the code development manager for the city’s Planning and Development Services Department noted the cost of permitting plans can reach thousands of dollars for accessory dwelling units.

He said having model plans from the competition available for $55 greatly reduces the cost of designing a small house. Creating a library of pre-made designs means that homeowners can avoid forking out thousands of dollars to hire a designer and develop individual plans for their lot, he said.

The top 10 designs won the designers $1,000, and a free plan review for adherence to the city’s building codes.

Those designs and others will be posted to a new city website, along with the cost to buy those plans, and the cost for a personalized site plan. The website is slated to be launched in early 2024. The website will allow homeowners to browse the online gallery, choose a design, and connect with its designer to proceed with the necessary steps to purchase plans and permit the unit.

One designer who submitted his casita plan to the competition said he has only seen a handful of these types of competitions. Andrew Mizell, who has been designing buildings for 20 years, told The Arizona Republic, “Tucson is one of the rare places where they are making it easier to build things."

"Having a project like this is useful. … It costs a lot of money to hire someone to build a house for you,” he said, noting that designing a house is typically for higher-income residents.

The submissions varied in color, shape, and materials. But all had the same goal: to provide a broad library of model casitas that reflect Tucson’s diverse community.

The six-judge selection panel made up of architects, county staff, and representatives from the American Association of Retired Persons and Habitat for Humanity, had around 63 submissions to consider.

“This will hopefully help make this an option for a larger portion of the population,” Bursuck said.

The designs were evaluated on a range of guidelines. The first was the building’s accessibility for Tucson’s aging population and people with disabilities, while also supporting a broad range of residents. Another requirement was innovative designs that allowed the unit to be constructed quickly and simply.

Guidelines also asked for designs that could work on different types of lots, and incorporate green building features related to energy and water.

Other actions the city has taken to address affordable housing include code changes and the removal of barriers to building townhomes and small residential infill, Bursuck said. The city has also begun discussions about reducing barriers to building tiny homes or tiny home villages.

