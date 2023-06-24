Tucson shooting leaves man dead, woman injured

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed after a fight in Tucson late Thursday night, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Just before 11 p.m., the Public Safety Communications Department received a call from the police reporting shots fired on East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard and South Park Avenue. Another call was then made regarding reports of an unresponsive man in the street in the area of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way, according to a news release.

Officers from Operations Division South responded to both locations and found a man and a woman at the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way with signs of gunshot trauma.

Officers tried to save the man, later identified as Daniel Lopez, was pronounced dead, according to a release.

The woman was transported to Banner University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a release.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit continued the investigation and learned that Lopez was involved in an incident on East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard and South Park Avenue. Detectives said that the incident turned physical before shots were fired, according to a release.

Both Lopez and the women left the area in a vehicle after being struck by the gunfire, ending up at the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 99-CRIME, according to a release.

