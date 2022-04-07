Tucson woman arrested on suspicion of killing man after hitting him with car

Tucson police arrested a woman on Tuesday in connection to a March confrontation that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized.

According to police, 20-year-old Elaine Vernette Boone was arrested on suspicion of killing a man and injuring a woman after hitting them with her vehicle following a confrontation in a parking lot near East Speedway and North Columbus boulevards.

Police identified the man as Anthony Ames, 79.

According to police, on March 24 around 4:30 p.m., officers received reports of a collision involving two people. When they arrived at the location, they found Ames and a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where Ames died from his injuries, police said. The woman's identity was not released.

Officers later learned about the confrontation at the parking lot, but did not provide details.

According to police, Boone fled the scene by foot before officers arrived. She was later tracked and detained near East Pima Street and North Columbus Boulevard.

Boone was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and has three outstanding warrants including second-degree homicide, Tucson police said.

No further details were available.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson woman arrested on suspicion of killing man, injuring woman