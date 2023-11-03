Tucson's Sam Fox to launch Global Ambassador hotel in December
The new hotel, nestled at the foot of Camelback Mountain, will feature five new Sam Fox original restaurants.
The new hotel, nestled at the foot of Camelback Mountain, will feature five new Sam Fox original restaurants.
The popular kids' song has shot to new fame on TikTok, where it's been remixed and inspired dances. The post What is the ‘A Ram Sam Sam’ song on TikTok? appeared first on In The Know.
What is it about Keith Lee, a former MMA fighter-turned-amateur-food reviewer, that makes or breaks local restaurants?
The experts agree: At-home STD tests are fast, reliable and allow you to test for a broad range of STDs and STIs
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
"The silhouettes going into COVID-19 and the silhouettes coming out of 2023 are completely different." The post Stylist discusses the ‘pandemic skip’ theory in the context of personal style appeared first on In The Know.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Cleaning a soft-top convertible needs a little bit of extra work. By using a convertible top cleaner you can keep your droptop shining year round.
The guilty verdict reached by a jury Thursday concludes a dramatic fall for a 31-year-old entrepreneur who presided over the largest crypto collapse in history.
"Whenever we make a change, we do it because we're committed to what Walt said," Disney Imagineer Jeanette Lomboy says.
A new mini-story mode called Adventures is coming to Vampire Survivors soon as part of a free update. You'll have a limited set of characters, weapons and power ups at your disposal as you take on custom challenges.
Toyota revealed a way to control a vehicle at the Tokyo Motor Show called Neo Steer. It allows a user to drive entirely with their hands. We give it a try.
Google has ended its agreement with real estate developer Landlease for its San Francisco Bay Project, effectively scrapping its plans to build a campus with thousands of homes for employees and locals.
A federal jury has found Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, guilty on all seven counts of fraud and conspiracy he was charged with in relation to the downfall of his cryptocurrency exchange.
It’s week five of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and a lot has happened for the former CEO of FTX. Bankman-Fried said “Yup” 372 times, “Not sure” 117 times and “I don’t remember” 73 times, for context. Now his verdict lies in the hands of 12 jurors, who will determine whether Bankman-Fried is guilty of seven charges related to fraud and money laundering.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer report from Arizona as they recap the Texas Rangers defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series.
A week after the mass shooting in Maine, sports figures and celebrities from New England sent their support to Lewiston, Maine.
With gold and silver accents and a glossy finish that's perfect for the holiday season, this limited-edition version of the viral Stanley tumbler is on everyone's wishlist.
L.L. Bean, Totes, Ugg: From ultra-warm insulation to great traction for icy terrain, outdoor enthusiasts say these are the best boots to invest in.
Meta appears to be working on a new privacy setting so Threads users can opt-out of having their posts cross-posted to Facebook and Instagram feeds.
Meta just announced a new A/B testing feature for Reels on Facebook, allowing creators to experiment with different captions and thumbnail images to see what works best. The company’s also preparing an AI to help with writing captions.