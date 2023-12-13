Étude High School students explore kinship through art in fellowship with John Michael Kohler Arts Center

SHEBOYGAN — Through film, sculpture and dance, students at Étude High School are exploring the idea of kin through a fellowship partnered with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center.

The fellowship allows select students to create projects utilizing the center’s resources and professionals. Since the school’s inception, it has had a partnership with the center, said Ted Hamm, director of schools.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, doors closed, and the entities couldn’t mix as they had before. Through this lack of interconnectivity, the fellowship was born, Hamm said.

“When we got this idea over the summer, it was kind of like, let's just jump in, we're like, we're tired of waiting,” he said. “It's sort of that post-pandemic rush that we see in so many different facets.”

The fellowship is composed of seven students who are creating six different projects. This year, teachers identified students who showed exemplary work and had ideas showing their interest in the project, said teacher Molly King.

In the future, they hope to have a proposal and acceptance system for students who want to interview for a spot in the project, King said.

The project allows for students who’ve achieved at a high level to combine with the theme currently housed in the arts center to create projects, Hamm said.

The current theme in the JMKAC is "Considering Kin." The theme looks at kin as a verb and process, considering mindfulness and intention as well as relation, said Ann Brusky, deputy director of programming at JMKAC. This theme can also go beyond human kinship to include land, water, animals and more, she said.

Autumn Wooding, a student in the fellowship, said they were able to take a tour of the center and gather ideas for their art and how they want it displayed. She said all the students were able to pick a topic about which they were passionate.

Another student, Grace Hamm, said they get approval from their teachers, but largely have free reign over their projects. She said they like being in the program because it makes them feel special.

Through the partnership between Étude High School and JMKAC, students regularly interact with resources in the center and have presented projects in the past. This fellowship takes that idea and selects a few stand-out students to highlight.

In January, the students will have their projects displayed in the center and will have some interaction with others about these projects to gain feedback from the public. They will also be able to have their art featured during Youth Art Month.

Brusky said she loves the energy the students bring to the center and seeing them inspired and exploring the connections between art and kinship.

Find out more about the projects below.

Exploring the evolution of women’s rights through dance

Grace Hamm, junior, is creating a dance about women’s rights and the evolution of those rights.

“Something that really drew me to this project was being a woman having had uncomfortable situations that other women face have happened to me personally,” she said.

She said women’s rights is a topic up in the air that people seem to find uncomfortable to address.

“People should be OK talking about the hard things,” Grace said.

She said through dance, she tries to communicate these ideas in her movements, using low, heavy movements to show struggle and higher, graceful movements to show ideas like community.

Grace will be filming her dance so people can watch and is looking forward to working with people at JMKAC more. She wants to use the professional space and incorporate lighting in the dance in ways she wouldn’t be able to in an everyday space.

Liliana Heinen, senior, and Comet Pasterski, junior, are working on a series of films about college admissions and what colleges are looking for in portfolios.

Being a senior, Heinen said college applications and preparing for college has been a big part of her life lately. Doing this project allows her to research what colleges look for as well as build her filmmaking skills like character development, script writing, color coding and more.

“The reason it's film is because that's what I aspire to do with the rest of my life,” Heinen said. “I want to be a filmmaker, and that's what I want to go to college for.”

Liliana Heinen, senior at Étude High School, is creating a series of films for her project with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center.

The films will all be different genres. Heinen said her goal is for the films to be received well and for audiences to connect with the films and understand the characters relationships while also feeling the associated emotions with each genre.

She said it’s cool to be able to work with the center to be able to work deeper with lighting and the technology they have available there.

A film featuring the Humane Society

Sammantha Lewis, junior, is creating a film representing the Humane Society. She is working with the Society to show what they do for the community.

“I love to represent people,” she said. “I like getting the word out about people, especially because knowing that we have the Humane Society is super cool. And it's a great place to have locally.”

Lewis is also interested in marketing, so this project is helping her increase her knowledge.

She said it’s been great to be able to add to the resources available to them through the center and it’s great to be able to talk to the social media team there.

Childhood trauma’s effect on the brain

Autumn Wooding, junior, is creating a project visually showing the effects childhood trauma has on the brain. She said she wanted to create a sculpture highlighting the main purpose of specific parts of the brain, so people know how that section is negatively impacted.

She chose this topic because she’s passionate about mental health.

“I just recently got into child development and everything after taking some classes, and I think it's super interesting,” she said. “So, I wanted to kind of mesh those together and make something that I'm really proud of.”

Autumn Wooding, junior at Étude High School, listens to other members of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center fellowship talk.

Wooding wants to improve awareness for mental health, PTSD and more because she doesn’t feel there’s enough awareness right now.

“I just want people to know that they're not alone and that it's — I don't want to say normal — but it happens,” she said. “It happens to other people, too.”

Sculpting a prince of hell

Kore Corbett, junior, is sculpting a statue of Beelzebub, a prince of hell, based on a drawing in a 19th-century book that illustrated him as a sort of fly.

“I was forced to Christianity, as most kids are, and I never really got into it,” they said. “But looking back at it, I kind of was really interested in demonology more, but not only in Christianity, but every religion. I think angelology, demonology is so interesting.”

Kore Corbett, junior at Étude High School, is creating a statue of Beelzebub for their project for the fellowship.

Corbett chose Beelzebub because he is cool and interesting, they said. People go back and forth on what he rules over, gluttony perhaps.

Corbett said on the tour of JMKAC they were able to look at the statues there and see what materials they were made from and how they were created.

Living in the background

Matilde Guevara, junior, is creating an art piece on the way media encourages people to look at others as background characters and themselves as the star of their show, according to the fellowship announcement.

The project will look at how media are responsible for skewing the way people look at each other.

