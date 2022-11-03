Tudor Dixon slams Stephen Colbert for doubting existence of Dearborn man

Reuters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden appealed to young voters in New Mexico on Thursday as part of his final major campaign swing just days ahead of midterm elections that the White House seeks to turn into a referendum on Republicans, and Republicans into a vote on Biden. Biden's U.S. West tour began in Albuquerque, where he spoke on his cancellation of billions of dollars in student debt and criticized record oil company profits as Democratic candidates nationwide face headwinds on high gasoline prices and inflation.