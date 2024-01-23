Tuesday 9-hour Forecast: Heavy Rain across the borderland all day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The borderland is under a weather authority alert of heavy rain all day. ⛈

If you’re planning to head out the house today, expect 100% rain showers all afternoon with Chilly winds up to 20 mph. 🌧

By tonight, we’re forecasting a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with 50 degrees, dropping down to mid 40s. Keep in mind to drive with caution and don’t forget an umbrella and rain jacket. ☔🧥

