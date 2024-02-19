Tuesday brings some deadlines for voting in Kansas presidential primary. Here’s details

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote before the Kansas presidential preference primary election on March 19.

It’s also the last day to change party affiliation before the presidential primary.

Tuesday is also the deadline to request an advance mail ballot if you want to vote by mail.

“If you would like to vote by mail, your application must be in our hands by the end of business [day] tomorrow, which is 5 p.m.,” Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater said Monday.

Advance mail ballots will be sent out starting Feb. 28; advance in-person voting begins March 4 at the election office at 510 N. Main.

Mail ballots are due by 7 p.m. on Election Day and there will be no “three-day grace period,” Rainwater said.

“If you drop your mail ballot in the mail on Election Day thinking the postmark is going to let it count, it will not,” Rainwater said. “It has to be in our physical possession by the close of polls on Election Day.”

Rainwater added: “That’s a huge difference from all other elections because all other elections, if the ballot is postmarked by Election Day, we can count it for up to three day after the election.”

Advance in-person satellite voting centers open on March 12.

There are 102 Election Day polling places in Sedgwick County, with 21 new ones being added in anticipation of a higher voter turnout.

“Kansas has not held a presidential preference primary since 1992, and we expect more voters to cast a ballot on March 19,” Rainwater said. “By adding more polling places, I hope to prevent long lines at the polls and ensure a convenient voting process.”

Registered voters can find their polling place through the state’s online polling place search.

Rainwater noted needing election workers in some Wichita suburbs and encourages anyone interested to apply.

“We’re really having a hard time staffing election sites in Andale, Colwich, Cheney and the outlying cities,” Rainwater said. “So if there are voters out there that want to help us out and work the polls for us, we sure could use you.”

Those interested in working a polling place can apply through the county’s website or call 316-660-7119.

Rainwater said Florida governor and former Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ name will show up on the ballot. DeSantis dropped out of the race last month.

“Their [candidate] names are still on the ballot because they dropped out after the close of the filing deadline, which is also the drop deadline,” Rainwater said. “They’ll still get some votes, even though they’re not technically not in the race anymore.”