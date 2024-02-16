Tuesday is the deadline to register or change party affiliation for the March 19 primary

St. Augustine residents who want to register to vote or change their party affiliation for the March 19 Presidential Preference Primary must do so by Tuesday, according to Vicky C. Oakes, the St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections.

Only the Republican Party will hold an Florida primary in March. The only candidate on the Democratic Party ticket in Florida is President Joe Biden, meaning there will be no Democratic primary in the state. Only voters registered as Republicans can participate in the Republican primary.

There will, however, be a St. Augustine charter amendment on the ballot, open to all registered voters in the city.

According to the St. Johns County Citizens Guide, "All eligible City of St. Augustine voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote on the charter amendment; however, their ballots will not have a Presidential candidate unless they are registered Republican," they said. "No other jurisdiction in St. Johns County will have anything local on the Presidential Preference Primary Election ballot."

The Supervisor of Elections Office will be open on Monday, President’s Day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist voters.

Click here to use “My Voter Status” to review registration status. Click here to update voter records, view sample ballots, or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Voters are encouraged to update address information before election day to ensure proper polling locations.

Voters can register online at https://www.registertovoteflorida.gov/home.

Voter registration is also available at the St. Johns County Public Library Systems, the Tax Collectors Offices, and the Supervisor of Elections Office during regular business hours.

Got to https://www.votesjc.gov for more information or call the Elections Office at 904-823-2238.

The Supervisor of Elections office is located at 4455 Avenue A, Suite 101, St. Augustine, Florida, 32095.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Tuesday is the deadline to change registration for March 19 primary