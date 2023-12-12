Tuesday December 12, 2023 Weather

TechCrunch

TikTok's short-form video app is hitting a new milestone. The app, which reached 1 billion monthly active users in 2021, has now become the first non-game mobile app to generate $10 billion in consumer spending across the Apple App Store and Google Play combined, according to a new analysis by app intelligence provider data.ai. The only other apps to have achieved this are all games, including Candy Crush Saga from King/Activision Blizzard, the top earner at over $12 billion, plus Tencent's Honor of Kings, XFLAG/Mixi's Monster Strike and Supercell's Clash of Clans.