Tuesday December 12, 2023 Weather
Eyes are on the consumer inflation reading, one of the last inputs for the Fed before its policy decision on Wednesday.
BeReal is launching new features for its app, which has over 25 million daily active users globally. The company, which tries to differentiate its platform by focusing on spontaneous authenticity, is adding a feature similar to Apple’s Live Photos.
After a serious health situation, Stephen Colbert comes back strong, plus George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and Dua LIpa have some serious late-night laughs.
Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80C, 2023 refresh) can act not only as a monitor with a webcam, but a smart TV as well.
Steam will refund The Day Before purchases after studio Fntastic's abrupt closure.
Featuring a perfect winter trench coat that's already haunting my dreams.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Has reportedly laid off 15 people across various departments.
November's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
The best, most unique 2023 beauty gifts from Amazon, Sephora and more.
Occidental will need to issue about $9 billion in debt to finance the deal, a risk highlighted by Wall Street analysts on Monday.
Three teams are tied at 6-7, with the "winner" guaranteed destruction in the wild-card round, worse draft position and a first-place schedule next season. Oh, and the other team's on pace for the worst record in the 17-game era.
BMW's recent 5 Series update brought a slew of safety upgrades, enough that the car earned the IIHS' highest safety honor.
Here are the best white elephant gift ideas for 2023, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Venture capital investment into the food tech sector experienced its eighth consecutive quarter of decline in the third quarter of 2023, with 205 deals worth $2 billion, according to a new PitchBook report. PitchBook considers “foodtech” to be sectors, including alternative protein, bioengineered foods, discovery and review, e-commerce, food production and restaurant and retail tech. “It’s a little bit disappointing to see deal activity continue to slide,” report author Alex Frederick, senior analyst of emerging technology at PitchBook, told TechCrunch.
TikTok's short-form video app is hitting a new milestone. The app, which reached 1 billion monthly active users in 2021, has now become the first non-game mobile app to generate $10 billion in consumer spending across the Apple App Store and Google Play combined, according to a new analysis by app intelligence provider data.ai. The only other apps to have achieved this are all games, including Candy Crush Saga from King/Activision Blizzard, the top earner at over $12 billion, plus Tencent's Honor of Kings, XFLAG/Mixi's Monster Strike and Supercell's Clash of Clans.
Snap up these up in 16 different shades while they're deeply discounted.
Final Chrysler 300C has been built, the rest of the model line's production will follow soon after.
Elon Musk has restored the X accounts of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media site Infowars. The X accounts of Jones and Infowars were "permanently banned" from Twitter by the previous management in 2018 for posting abusive content and violating the platform's rules. Musk ran a user poll on X on December 9 asking whether it was appropriate to bring Alex Jones back to the platform.