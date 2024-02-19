Tuesday is Election Day! Here's what Marshfield area voters need to know.
Here's your guide to the Feb. 20 spring primary election in the Marshfield area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:
Here's the list of contested races for Marshfield-area voters
(i) denotes incumbent
Marshfield School Board (three seats)
The six candidates who receive the most votes in the primary will advance to the April 2 ballot.
Frances Bohon (i), Nicole Forst, Steven Kizer, Richard Kranz, Charles Ether Norton, Karen Ott and S.A.M. Steiner (i)
School Board Candidate Q&As: Meet the candidates running for Marshfield School Board ahead of the February primary election
