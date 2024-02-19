Tuesday is Election Day! Here's what Stevens Point area voters need to know.

Here's your guide to the Feb. 20 spring primary election in the Stevens Point area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

Portage County voters will also find new inclusive voting machines at nearly all polling locations for the primary election. The county made an almost $1 million investment in election security and accessibility by purchasing electronic universal voting machines, called ExpressVote, and new electronic poll books, called Badger Books. The purchase was made with local recovery funds made available by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Here's the list of contested races for Stevens Point-area voters

(i) denotes incumbent

Stevens Point City Council

The two candidates in each race who receive the most votes in the Feb. 20 primary will move on to the April 2 ballot.

District 2: Jacqui Guthrie, Craig R. Tesch and Cole Verbeten (Verbeten will appear on the ballot but he notified the Stevens Point Journal that he has withdrawn from the race.)

District 6: Jason Behrendt, Dale Steinmetz and Chris Tiffany

Portage County Board

The two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary will move on to the April 2 ballot.

District 17: Suzanne Oehlke (i), Bob Pahmeier and Jacki Szehner

Stevens Point School Board (three seats)

The six candidates who receive the most votes in the primary will advance to the April 2 ballot.

Miguel Campos (i), Meg Erler (i), Bob Larson, Jim Lepak, Judy Rannow (i), Will Scheder and Heidi Sorensen (Sorensen will appear on the ballot but she told the Stevens Point Journal that she has withdrawn from the race.)

