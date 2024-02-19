Tuesday is Election Day! Here's what Wausau area voters need to know.

Here's your guide to the Feb. 20 spring primary election in the Wausau area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here's the list of contested races for Wausau-area voters

(i) denotes incumbent

Wausau Mayor

The two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary will move on to the April 2 ballot.

Doug Diny, Katherine Rosenberg (i), Christopher Wood

Mayoral Candidate Q&As: Meet the candidates running for Wausau mayor ahead of the February primary election

Wausau City Council

The two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary will move on to the April 2 ballot.

District 4: Vylius V. Leskys, Tom Neal, Debra Weiss (Leskys will appear on the ballot, but he told the Wausau Daily Herald that he has withdrawn from the race.)

District 4 Candidate Q&As: Meet the candidates running for Wausau District 4 alderperson ahead of the February primary election

Marathon County Board

The two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary will move on to the April 2 ballot.

District 15: Randy Fifrick, Joel Straub (i), Alexander Vedvik (Vedvik will appear on the ballot, but he told the Wausau Daily Herald that he has withdrawn from the race.)

District 15 Candidate Q&As: Meet the candidates running for Marathon County District 15 supervisor ahead of the February primary election

