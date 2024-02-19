Tuesday is Election Day! Here's what Wisconsin Rapids area voters need to know.

Here's your guide to the Feb. 20 spring primary election in the Wisconsin Rapids area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

Here's the list of contested races for Wisconsin Rapids-area voters

Wisconsin Rapids Mayor

The two candidates who receive the most votes in the Feb. 20 primary will move on to the April 2 ballot.

Tom Terry Mews, Nicholas Palmquist, Preston M. Seitz, Matt Zacher

Mayoral Candidate Q&As: Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin Rapids mayor ahead of the February primary election

