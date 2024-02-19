Tuesday is Election Day! Here's what Wisconsin Rapids area voters need to know.
Here's your guide to the Feb. 20 spring primary election in the Wisconsin Rapids area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:
Here's the list of contested races for Wisconsin Rapids-area voters
Wisconsin Rapids Mayor
The two candidates who receive the most votes in the Feb. 20 primary will move on to the April 2 ballot.
Tom Terry Mews, Nicholas Palmquist, Preston M. Seitz, Matt Zacher
Mayoral Candidate Q&As: Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin Rapids mayor ahead of the February primary election
This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Wisconsin Rapids guide to spring primary election: Here's what to know