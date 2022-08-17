Tuesday evening death investigation at San Carlos Boulevard ruled accidental electrocution

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives responded Tuesday evening to a body found in the 15800 block of San Carlos Boulevard.

Deputies initiated a death investigation at the nearby Super Target.

On August 16, LCSO homicide detectives initiated a death investigation at Super Target located at 15880 San Carlos Boulevard, Fort Myers. The cause of death is accidental electrocution. OSHA is also investigating. NOK notified. — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) August 17, 2022

The cause of death was accidental electrocution, officials said.

The sheriff's office confirmed Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

