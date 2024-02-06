Tuesday evening news briefing: King on ‘good form but a little frustrated’ after first cancer treatment
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Good evening. King Charles is on his “usual good form in every way” after undergoing his first cancer treatment, and “just a little frustrated” at the impact his news has had on others, The Telegraph understands.
Elsewhere, the King and Queen have left for Sandringham after a brief reunion with the Duke of Sussex.
King on ‘good form but a little frustrated’ after first cancer treatment
The King is said to have been urged to “slow down” by those close to him, including the Queen, but – in line with his famous work ethic – will plough on undeterred for as long as his health allows. Meanwhile, Camilla Tominey explains why Princess Anne was the first to ride to the royal rescue.
Live updates: King and Queen leave for Sandringham after short meeting with Prince Harry
King will be most concerned for ‘heroine’ Camilla after cancer diagnosis, friends say
The King will be most concerned for the Queen in the aftermath of his cancer diagnosis, his closest friends have said. Elsewhere, India McTaggart discusses how King Charles’s diagnosis could bring the Royal family closer together. Click here to see how the world reacted to the diagnosis.
Truss accuses Tories of appeasing left-wing extremists
The former prime minister told the launch event of the Popular Conservatism group that while Conservative governments had achieved a lot in recent years, the Tories had been “swimming against the tide when we are talking about Conservative values”.
Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines
Clapham attack | The suspect in the Clapham chemical attack converted to Christianity with a Baptist church that “welcomes strangers”, The Telegraph understands.
Politics | Kwasi Kwarteng to stand down as MP
UK weather | Heavy snow warning as up to 25cm could fall
Business | Inside the battle to recharge Britain’s slowing electric car market
Property | Warehouse ‘monstrosity’ looms over homes after blundering council consults wrong street
Comment and analysis
Ross Clark | The electric vehicles farce has reached a shambolic new low
Patrick O’Flynn | ‘PopCons’ lays bare Liz Truss’s immigration conundrum
Tom Harris | Keir Starmer can safely ignore Muslim ‘community leaders’
Ambrose Evans-Pritchard | Labour should proclaim its £28bn green plan from the rooftops
Jeremy Warner | Labour’s green prosperity plan is a monumental waste of money
World news: Thailand cracks down on knock-off ‘elephant trousers’ flooding in from China
Thailand has ordered ports to crack down on imports of knock-off “elephant pant” trousers from China, touting its copyright claim over the gap-year souvenir favourite.
Feature of the day
‘I felt a rising bubble of visceral, existential terror’: One cancer survivor on the terrifying moment of diagnosis
As King Charles reveals his cancer diagnosis, one survivor shares her story.
Business news: BP to scale up oil production amid shift away from renewables
BP has vowed to ramp up oil production in 2024 as the energy giant shifts away from ambitious net zero targets. New chief executive Murray Auchincloss said BP will take a “pragmatic” approach to the green energy transition, as it scales back plans to reduce carbon emissions.
Live markets news: Canary Wharf office sold at £160m discount
Editor’s choice
Travel | ‘The snow slid over me and my world went dark’
You decide | Telegraph readers’ favourite biscuit
Dear Richard Madeley | My boyfriend might propose on Valentine’s – and I don’t know what to do
Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines
Cricket | How T20 created the world’s best Test bowler
Rugby | Our experts pick their England XVs to face Wales
Six Nations | Forcing Wales into fresh line-out horror show will be key for England victory
Brendon McCullum | England will ‘go hard’ at India after 10-day rest without cricket kit
Exclusive | Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bold plan for Old Trafford to become ‘Wembley of the North’
Sign up to our free Sport Briefing Newsletter to receive the latest sporting news, direct to your inbox every weekday morning.
Three things for you
Money | The best and worst degrees for earning a high salary
Property | The genius tailor-made home of mouth-artist Henry Fraser
Travel | Introducing the new cruise map of Europe – with Venice falling from favour