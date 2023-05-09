Tuesday evening news briefing: King's first engagement since Coronation

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. Vladimir Putin watched a single Second World War tank roll through Moscow as part of a Victory Day parade that underscored just how much weaponry his army has lost in Ukraine. We also have reports from King Charles's first engagement after his Coronation.

Putin watches single tank drive down Red Square in scaled-back Victory Day Parade

This year’s Victory Day parade in Moscow to remember the fallen in the Second World War was always expected to be a pared-back affair.

With commitments to, and losses in the war in Ukraine, the amount of military equipment on display was always likely to be underwhelming compared to recent years.

But there’s underwhelming and then there’s “millennium bug” levels of underwhelming. Tuesday’s parade eclipsed even the latter, writes Dominic Nicholls.

Lancashire Police to face no action over Nicola Bulley disclosures

The police watchdog has cleared Lancashire Constabulary following an investigation over its contact with Nicola Bulley before she vanished.

MPs and campaign groups had voiced their disapproval after police elected to put elements of her private life into the public domain during the search.

But the force said the ICO had concluded its investigation and informed police it would not be taking any enforcement action.

Back to the day job for King Charles in first engagement since Coronation

Engineers must “save this planet from increasing catastrophe”, the King has urged in his first speech after his Coronation.

The monarch returned to official royal duties by visiting a laboratory at Cambridge University.

Our Royal Correspondent India McTaggart has more details - and pictures of the engagement.

Coronation | Protesters posing as stewards planned to disrupt the Coronation by throwing bottles of white paint at the procession, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has revealed.

World news: Murder suspect admits killing British teenager in ‘drug deal gone wrong’ in Thai woods

A British teenager found dead in Thailand was murdered after a drug deal went wrong, the suspect involved in the case has confessed. Woramet Ben Taota, a 16-year-old dual national, was found dead in northern Thailand on May 7, after going on a motorcycle ride.

Interview of the day

Sam Billings: I had skin cancer – we must all do more to protect ourselves from the sun

Exclusive: Kent and England wicketkeeper believes he can use his experience with a malignant melanoma positively to help halt its rise

Read the interview

Business news: ‘Narrow British way of life’ is holding back the City, warns former BT chairman

A “narrow British way of life” is holding back the City of London, Jan du Plessis, the former chairman of telecoms giant BT, has warned. Simon Foy has more on his comments.

Sport news: Tour of the Gila director takes aim at UCI over trans rules: ‘This could kill cycling’

Michael Engleman, race director of the Tour of the Gila, has issued a withering rebuke to cycling’s governing bodies after biological male Austin Killips’ victory in the women’s event sparked a global furore, warning: “This could kill the sport.”

The Channel Island that got misplaced | Six hundred miles off the east coast of the United States, Bermuda feels like the Channel Island that ran away, writes Nigel Tisdall

