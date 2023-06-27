Tuesday evening news briefing: Hancock: We must be ready to impose wider, earlier, more stringent lockdowns

Good evening. The fallout from Yevgeny Prigozhin’s aborted mutiny continues, as Vladimir Putin said the Wagner militia has been entirely supported by the Russian state since it joined the war. And in Lancashire, a coroner has ruled that Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident.

Russia paid $1 billion to Wagner group in one year, says Putin

Ukraine has for the first time liberated territory which has been under Russian control since 2014, British intelligence officials said.

Joe Barnes has more details on where the small patch of land is located.

It came as Vladimir Putin claimed that Moscow has paid $1 billion to the Wagner group in the past year and entirely financed the mercenary fighters since the start of the Ukraine war.

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarus president, has taken credit for stopping the mutiny. To read our coverage of Putin’s speech and the latest on the war in Ukraine, read our live blog.



Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules

On the second day of the inquest into the 45-year-old’s death, coroner Dr James Adeley said the mother of two drowned moments after accidentally falling into the River Wyre while walking her dog.

He dismissed claims from two people who saw her on the morning of her disappearance and heard screams.

Lancashire Police said it hoped the findings would put an end to “ill-informed speculation and conspiracy theories”, while her family urged people to “look at the facts” and “ignore any amateur views”. For full coverage of today’s inquest, read our live blog.

Tougher lockdowns may be needed in future, warns Hancock

Matt Hancock has been giving evidence to the Covid inquiry.

The former health secretary said the UK has “got to be ready to hit a pandemic hard” in future, as he warned that lockdowns may need to be “wider, earlier” and “more stringent than feels comfortable at the time”. He also described the country’s approach to pandemic planning as “completely wrong”.

For more news on the Covid inquiry, as well as the latest politics news, read our live blog.

Strikes | Nurses’ strikes in England are over after the Royal College of Nursing failed to reach the threshold needed for further industrial action to go ahead. Our Health Editor Laura Donnelly has more on the ballot.

World News: Huge fire tears through UAE skyscraper

Dramatic footage has shown how flames engulfed the high-rise Ajman One Towers building in the UAE – the second fire to hit the complex in seven years. Debris was seen falling to the street below as the blaze covered the building from the ground floor to the top. Maighna Nanu has the full story - and a video of the fire.

Rose Ayling-Ellis: ‘I’m grateful to be deaf, but it’s not all I am’

The actress, 28, on depression, overcoming obstacles and changing society’s perceptions of the deaf community

Read the interview

Business news: UK shares on longest losing streak since pandemic

Domestic shares in the UK have slumped into their longest losing streak since the lows of the pandemic amid worries about the outlook for the economy. You can follow the latest news on our Business live blog.

Midlife microdosing | ‘I ordered mushrooms online – then told the police it was my daughter’

Film | Inside Live and Let Die, the ‘edgy’ blaxploitation Bond the purists love to hate

Parking | Apps are killing the parking meter and driving us crazy

