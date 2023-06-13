Tuesday evening news briefing: Three killed in Nottingham attack

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. A man has been arrested after three people were killed in a knife attack in Nottingham this morning. And Donald Trump is reportedly struggling to find a lawyer ahead of his court hearing in Miami.

Man arrested after three killed in Nottingham attack

Three people were killed in a knife and van attack in Nottingham on Tuesday morning.

Two of the victims were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road in a student area of the city at around 4am, while another victim was found in Magdala Road.

The University of Nottingham said two of the victims were students at the university.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deadly rampage, and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Kate Meynell, the chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police, said the force is keeping an “open mind” as they work alongside counter-terror police to establish the motive of the attack.

Eyewitnesses described the suspect as being black, with dreadlocks, and dressed in a hooded top.

One individual told the BBC: “I just heard some awful, blood-curdling screams. I looked out of the window and saw a black guy... grappling with some people.”

They added: “I saw him stab the lad first and then the woman. It was repeated stabbing – four or five times. The lad collapsed in the middle of the road.”

A man was later arrested by armed police, who stopped a white Vauxhall van at around 5.30am one mile from Nottingham city centre.

Witnesses described seeing police remove a large knife from the van.

You can follow the latest developments on our live blog.

Trump struggles to find lawyer for court hearing

Donald Trump spent the day before his arraignment at Miami federal court looking for a local lawyer to join his team, according to reports.

Mr Trump flew to Florida from his Bedminster estate on Monday before reportedly interviewing legal representatives.

The historic case will see the former president appear in court, where he faces 37 charges for retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Jim Trusty and John Rowley, two of the key lawyers working on Mr Trump’s defence, resigned last week.

His lawyer must be, or be sponsored by, a member of the Florida bar.

But several lawyers have allegedly declined the role over fears of attacks in the media and infighting within the defence team.

You can follow the latest developments on our live blog.

Trans activist sparks outrage by going topless at White House

A transgender activist and model has triggered outrage by flashing her breasts at the White House after a meeting with Joe Biden.

Rose Montoya, 27, met the US President at the largest Pride celebration in White House history on Saturday.

In a short video shared to her Instagram page, Ms Montoya can be seen shaking Mr Biden’s hand and telling him: “trans rights are human rights.”

Rose Montoya said she wanted to be ‘fully free’

A later clip shows the model standing with several friends as she briefly exposes her breasts on the South Lawn, as someone shouts: “Are we topless at the White House?”

The video sparked an online backlash, with many claiming her actions were inappropriate.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Crime | A mother and her partner have been convicted of killing her nine-year-old son in the bath after subjecting him to months of abuse.

Alfie Steele was found unresponsive at home in Droitwich in 2021.

Following a six-week trial at Coventry Crown Court, Dirk Howell, 41, was found guilty of murdering the young boy and his mother, Carla Scott, was convicted of manslaughter.

You can read the full report here.

Comment and analysis

Pictured: Protesters out in force as Donald Trump faces court appearance

Trump - JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Demonstrations have erupted in Florida as the former president is set to surrender to authorities to face charges that he mishandled classified documents.

World news: Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian forces have advanced up to one kilometre in the city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, officials said, as Kyiv steps up its counter-offensive.

Ukraine’s troops also advanced 250 metres in Bakhmut and 200 metres on the Toretsk front, according to Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister.

It comes after Ukraine claimed to have retaken four villages from Russian forces in the Donetsk region over the past week.

You can read all the developments from the day on our live blog.

Interview of the day

Suzi Quatro: ‘Gary Glitter asked me to lick his face’

Suzi Quatro - Andrew Crowley

Fifty years since first topping the UK charts, and preparing to tour aged 73, Quatro recalls the highs and lows of her trailblazing career

Read the interview here.

Business news: SNP moves to ban gas boilers

New buildings in Scotland will be barred from installing gas boilers from as soon as spring 2024 under rules being drawn up by the Scottish government as Britain’s drive to net zero accelerates.

The proposed regulation would stop the use of heating systems which produce “more than a negligible level of greenhouse gas emissions” during normal operation in new buildings.

Meanwhile, we reveal five reasons why it pays to be married, and one that might make you think twice.

Editor’s choice

Jodie Comer | A girl next door with Oscar cred

William Sitwell | There may be a heatwave, but I refuse to ever turn off my Aga

Travel | Vegan wellness retreat run by rugby player who once killed a chicken with his hands

Jodie Comer - Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Three things for you

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts and smart speakers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.