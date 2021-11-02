Tuesday evening UK news briefing: French fishermen accused of 'fibbing' on applications to work in UK waters

Your evening briefing from The Telegraph

Brexit fishing row | French fishermen have been caught apparently "fibbing" on their applications to work in British waters after Brexit, the Telegraph has learned. Bill Gardner has the exclusive, which comes as a British scallop dredger seized by France is still being held at the port of Le Havre despite a Cabinet minister claiming the vessel had been released. Here is a reminder of what the fishing wars are really about and Sherelle Jacobs analyses why this is collateral damage from the moral collapse of Emmanuel Macron's brand of Western liberalism.

The big story: 'Game-changing' methane pledge

When the US climate envoy John Kerry says he has never seen such urgency, commitment or energy in climate talks as he has at the Cop26 summit, it raises some hopes that things might be happening.

Joe Biden has hailed the "game-changing" pledge from "approaching 100" countries who have vowed to cut their methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

It follows what Boris Johnson called a "landmark agreement" as more than 100 world leaders, including those of Brazil and Russia, vowed to end deforestation in their countries by 2030.

Earlier billionaire Jeff Bezos told those gathered at Cop26 that his journey into space this summer changed his view of the world, as he announced $2 billion (£1.47 billion) of new funding for land restoration in Africa.

The Prime Minister has just hosted a press conference in which he said the world had been "5-1 down in the match between humanity and climate change" but "we've pulled back a goal or perhaps even two and I think we're going to take this thing to extra time" with pledges like the one against deforestation which will end the "great chainsaw massace". Read more.

Yet despite all his statesmanship, there have also been moments of embarrassment for the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson apologised to an Israeli government minister after she could not attend the summit on Monday due to a lack of wheelchair accessibility.

Meanwhile, the Environment Secretary George Eustice admitted he does not have a heat pump at his home - part of the Government's plans to cut the use of gas in British homes - because the "technology is not quite there".

After video showed Joe Biden appearing to doze at the summit, Mr Johnson – who did not have the excuse of jet lag – was also pictured with his eyes shut. Read on for how to stay awake when you're bone-tired.

31-mile private jet journey

There is also pressure on European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who has been accused of contributing to a "climate disaster" after using private jets on more than half of her overseas missions, including short hops to London and Paris.

She even jetted to Glasgow for the Cop26 environment summit, which she has called a "moment of truth" for the future of the planet’s battle against climate change.

An analysis by the Telegraph reveals the EU's top official ordered "air taxis" for 18 out of her 34 official trips since taking up the role in December 2019, on a pledge to turn the bloc carbon-neutral by 2050.

The shortest of the journeys was a 31-mile hop between Vienna and Bratislava, as part of Mrs von der Leyen's tour of European capitals to sign off on their coronavirus recovery plans, according to a senior Commission official.

'Our shared responsibility'

Is there anything we can do to help? The Duke of Cambridge has said today it is "our shared responsibility" to think differently, act boldly and "make the impossible, possible" if the planet is to be repaired in a decade.

The Royal family - out in force for the opening of Cop26 on Monday - proved there is no need to sacrifice style standards in the pursuit of planet-friendly outfits.

Front Page reader Simon Morrison offered this tip to help in the fight against climate change: he bought a one-mug travelling kettle to save on the amount of electricity wasted by boiling three or four mugs of water when he was only going to drink one cup of tea or coffee.

Get in touch here with your own energy saving tips and here is what other Telegraph readers think of the Cop26 summit.

Comment and analysis

Around the world: Isis suspected of hospital attack

At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 hurt when militants stormed Afghanistan's main military hospital, in an attack suspected to have been carried out by Islamic State group. Two explosions went off at the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in central Kabul while gunmen broke into the hospital and opened fire on the occupants. The complex attack marked the most sophisticated assault yet under the Taliban's new administration and comes as the group struggles to put down a growing campaign of attacks by the local branch of Isis.

Tuesday interview

'We all lie – but the police have to tell the truth'

Kate London photographed in Hampstead, north London - Jeff Gilbert

ITV's bracingly topical thriller 'The Tower' draws on a novel by former Met officer Kate London. Paul Kendall meets her

Sport briefing: Conte confirmed as Spurs manager

Antonio Conte underlined his desire to get straight back to work by sleeping at Tottenham's training ground ahead of meeting Spurs' staff and players on his first official day in charge at the club. Read what is in his in-tray and how dithering Manchester United played poker over the Italian manager - and lost. Newcastle have opened talks with Unai Emery as they step up their attempts to secure their first boss after the Saudi takeover at the club. Elsewhere, horse riding has been dramatically ditched from modern pentathlon in the wake of scenes at the Tokyo Olympics when a German coach was thrown out for punching a horse.

Editor's choice

Business briefing: BP boom - stocks to buy for rate rise

Surging oil and gas prices as economies reopen amid the global gas supply crunch have produced booming profits for BP. The FTSE 100 company made pre-tax profits of $6bn (£5bn) in the third quarter, far higher than the $1.2bn in the same quarter last year as demand slumped in the pandemic. Read on for details. Meanwhile, investors are convinced that the Bank of England will raise interest rates this week for the first time in more than three years. Here are the five stocks to buy ahead of a rise. Elsewhere, Hannah Boland has this excellent feature on how Oxford reclaimed its crown as Britain's innovation capital, with bosses saying the university could easily create the next Microsoft.

Tonight starts now

The power of solitude | Lockdown was a blessing for introverts, but it showed that even enthusiastic extroverts require a bit of time without others. Rather than slumping into a miserable heap, many of us found ourselves enriched by our enforced alone-time, with a recent study showing people found the experience of solitude to be a positive. Will Storr extols the reasons why being alone does not mean being lonely.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

Travellers beware | Before you book a hard-won holiday, be warned: if you have recently recovered from Covid and the destination you have set your sights on requires a PCR test, you should think twice. Hazel Plush reveals how a Covid test could still ruin your holiday – even months after suffering with your illness.