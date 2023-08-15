Tuesday Evening Weather

TechCrunch

Rocket Lab will launch two small satellites for NASA that could help scientists better understand how a warming climate will affect the massive ice shelves at Earth’s poles. The PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment) mission will gather data on how much far-infrared energy is emitted at the poles, and how those emissions change throughout the day and year. The two satellites, each the size of a bread loaf, will be equipped with a miniaturized instrument called a thermal IR spectrometer.