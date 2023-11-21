Tuesday Evening Weather

TechCrunch

Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has taken on another role within the publicly traded EV maker as chief product officer Nick Kalayjian moves out of the job and eventually into an advisory position, according to a regulatory filing and internal emails viewed by TechCrunch. Scaringe will now be responsible for all product development — a critical position at a company working on a next-generation platform that is supposed to deliver more affordable EVs and help catapult Rivian into the mass market. Kalayjian will move to the role of executive vice president of vehicle engineering and propulsion and will continue to report to the CEO.