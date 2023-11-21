Tuesday Evening Weather
16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the latest most accurate weather forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi
Business remains good for the NFL.
AI takes center stage ahead of Nvidia's quarterly report and as the OpenAI drama rolls on.
Nvidia's stock reached a record high ahead of the company's earnings report Tuesday after the bell.
Last week, Yohannes became the youngest American, male or female, to ever set foot in soccer’s most storied club competition.
With companies already positioned for a slowing economy, earnings will still grow in 2024 and send the S&P 500 to a record high, according to the team at Bank of America.
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain calls it the “UAW bump," in which non-union auto workers are seemingly getting pay hikes thanks to the UAW’s contracts with the Big Three.
Did you know you can shop T.J.Maxx online?
Anthropic launched Claude 2.1 today. The latest version of the ChatGPT rival boosts its context window (the amount of information it can parse in a given request) to 200,000 tokens, allowing you to paste the entirety of Homer’s The Odyssey for AI analysis.
Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in talks with the OpenAI board over a possible return to the company. That news comes just a day after Microsoft said it hired Altman to lead a new AI research division.
Matt Canada was fired Tuesday, and he hasn't been great, but the Steelers' issues on offense run way deeper. It starts with the quarterback.
Luminar founder and CEO Austin Russell's bid to buy Forbes Global Media Holdings has ended. Integrated Whale Media Investments, the Hong Kong-based parent company of Forbes, terminated the agreement with Russell after he failed to secure the ideal group of investors needed to close the deal. Bloomberg was the first to report the news, citing an internal memo by Forbes Chief Executive Officer Mike Federle.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
The suspension is the second this season for Jackson.
After walking the "Barbie" red carpet, the 14-year-old makes her feature film debut in the new prequel. “We can all be different. And we can all be included.”
The Shark AI Ultra 2in1 combo machine is on sale for $400 as part of an Amazon Black Friday sale. That’s $300 off and represents a record-low price for the robot vacuum/mop.
Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has taken on another role within the publicly traded EV maker as chief product officer Nick Kalayjian moves out of the job and eventually into an advisory position, according to a regulatory filing and internal emails viewed by TechCrunch. Scaringe will now be responsible for all product development — a critical position at a company working on a next-generation platform that is supposed to deliver more affordable EVs and help catapult Rivian into the mass market. Kalayjian will move to the role of executive vice president of vehicle engineering and propulsion and will continue to report to the CEO.
Now is a great time to score a YETI travel mug, koozie, bag, and more for up to 50% off for Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Five of the top 11 teams in the country will compete in Hawaii this week, including Kansas, Purdue and Marquette.
General Motors’ up-and-down 2023 rolls on with another big departure and setback.
The British Library, the national library of the United Kingdom and one of the world's largest libraries, has confirmed that a ransomware attack led to the theft of internal data. In late October, the British Library first disclosed it was experiencing an unspecified cybersecurity incident that caused a “major technology outage” across its sites in London and Yorkshire, which downed its website, phone lines, and on-site services, such as visitor Wi-Fi and electronic payments. Two weeks on, and the British Library outage is still ongoing.