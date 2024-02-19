Tuesday, Feb. 20 is last day to register to vote for Ohio's March primary election

Tuesday, Feb. 20 is the deadline to register to vote in Ohio ahead of the March 19 primary election. Early voting begins Wednesday, Feb. 21.

To check your voter registration, go to voteohio.gov or call your county board of elections. You can also update your voter information or register to vote at the same website.

Voters will decide on the presidential race as well as races for the U.S. Senate, Congress, Ohio House, Ohio Senate, Ohio Supreme Court and county races and local issues.

How to vote early by mail in Ohio

Absentee ballot applications must be received by boards of election by 8:30 p.m. on March 12.

Absentee ballots must be received by boards of election by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, March 19. Ballots cannot be turned in at polling places on Election Day but can be returned to county board offices in person on Election Day.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by March 18 and received by March 23 to be counted.

How to vote early in-person in Ohio

Absentee ballots can be cast in-person at local board of elections offices or the county's designated early voting center starting on Feb. 21.

All locations in the state have the same hours:

Feb. 21-23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Feb. 26 - March 1: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

March 4-8: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

March 9: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

March 11: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 12: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

March 13-15: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 16: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

March 17: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: February 20 is last day to register to vote for Ohio's March election