Tuesday forecast includes winter storm in north-central US, flooding rains in Appalachians

Blizzard warnings went into effect Monday due to the winter storm, which brought 8 to 12 inches to western parts of South Dakota. The National Weather Service said heavy snow and wind gusts as high as 60 mph will produce dangerous whiteout conditions and cause widespread travel disruptions are likely throughout the region.

The worst of the wintery conditions occurred Monday night and early Tuesday morning for western Minnesota, the Dakotas, Nebraska and northern Kansas, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. The storm's intensity is expected to weaken Tuesday afternoon but locals will still have to deal with snow and ice.

"Travel is going to be extremely difficult with a wind-driven snow and a fair amount of freezing rain as well," Pydynowski told USA TODAY.

The ongoing major winter storm will continue and intensify tonight. Blizzard conditions with heavy snow and gusty winds are expected, with damaging icing also likely in some areas. Travel will be dangerous to impossible at times. pic.twitter.com/8YlfmNQv2w — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 25, 2023

A large portion of South Dakota and Nebraska as well as parts of northwestern Kansas and far eastern Colorado were also under blizzard warnings on Christmas Day.

Flooding rains to ease in southern and central Appalachians

The heavy rain that created flash flooding and mudslides risky conditions in the south and central Appalachians should gradually ease on Tuesday, Pydynowski said. Flood watches went into effect Monday from the northeast corner of Georgia through upstate South Carolina into western North Carolina.

"Certainly we're concerned about some flash flooding and some possibilities of rock slides and mudslides that can often happen... in western North Carolina, it's pretty notorious area for that," he said.

Major icing is possible across parts of the Northwest

Eastern Oregon and Washington will continue to see snow and icy conditions Tuesday morning after heavy wintery precipitation on Monday.

"Not a huge accumulation. Maybe an inch or two (of snow) but again could be enough to make for some messy travel [for] people who have to head back to work," Pydynowski said.

He added that snow levels in the Cascades should rise meaning the region should see a wave of rainfall due to warm air passing.

