Tuesday forecast: Light snow then rain in portions of Chicago area

Weather officials expect a wintry mix of light snow and rain showers to fall Tuesday morning in portions of the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana.

Officials said the wintry mix is mainly expected before noon before a possibility of rain showers when the temperatures rise to at least 40 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 90% chance of rain, officials said.

The chance of rain decreases to 40% percent before 9 p.m. when temperatures are expected to hover around 32 degrees, officials said. Wednesday conditions are expected to be partly sunny with a hight near 40 degrees. Thursday warmer temperatures with a high near 50 degrees is expected.