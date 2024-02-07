Tuesday’s girls’ basketball rewind: Jerin Truesdale leads Myers Park past Ardrey Kell

Time and again Tuesday night, Jerin Truesdale was there with the big play when her team needed it.

Truesdale scored nine of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, lifting Myers Park past host Ardrey Kell 56-47 in a SoMeck 4A Conference girls’ basketball showdown.

The outcome left the Mustangs (20-1, 7-0) within an eyelash of clinching the regular-season title.

Ardrey Kell fell to 16-5, 5-2.

South Mecklenburg, 6-2 in the conference, also remains mathematically alive.

Myers Park has three conference games left.

“Down the stretch, we didn’t play as smart as we could have,” Myers Park coach Barbara Nelson said.”We missed some layups and had some lapses on defense.”

But when Ardrey Kell got close, Truesdale was there to earn the save;

The Knights closed to 39-33 early in the final quarter, but Truesdale responded with a short-range basket.

Ardrey Kell’s Molly Burns scored and cut her team’s deficit to 41-35 with 4:29 left, but once again, Truesdale responded with a tip-in.

And when Ardrey Kell closed to 45-41, Truesdale made two free throws, then scored on a short jumper following an Ardrey Kell turnover.

“What I like about our team is that they play hard,” Nelson said. “I liked the pace we played at tonight too. We just need to do a better job of finishing.”

Burns led Ardrey Kell with 16 points, and Autumn Washington added 14.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 top performers

Alana Biosse, Mallard Creek: In an 83-17 win over Harding, Biosse had 19 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Kallie Lusk, Lincoln Charter: In a 60-20 win over Bradford Prep, Lusk had a career-high 31 points along with eight steals and five rebounds.





Maya McCorkle, Cannon School: In a 50-45 win over Providence Day in overtime, McCorkle had a team-high 23 points, leading her team to its eighth straight win and a CISAA conference title.

Ashanti Taylor, Porter Ridge: Taylor had a game-high 32 points in a 64-55 win over Cuthbertson.

Jerin Truesdale, Myers Park: In a 56-47 win over Ardrey Kell, Truesdale had 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Tuesday’s girls’ box scores

▪ Sweet 16 records included

NO. 1 LAKE NORMAN 52, NO. 11 HICKORY RIDGE 48

Hickory Ridge 14 5 13 16 — 48

Lake Norman 6 15 6 25 — 52

HICKORY RIDGE 48 — S Gidney 14, Leathers 12, C. Woodward 9, Duley 6, M.Gidney 6, Ritter 1

LAKE NORMAN 52 — A. Sheehan 23, S. Sheehan 12, Rhyne 9, Buoncomti 6, Sirianni 2

Records: Hickory Ridge 18-4; Lake Norman 19-1

NO. 2 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 71, GARINGER 30

Catholic 30 17 18 6 – 71

Garinger 2 13 7 8 – 30

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 71 – Blanca Thomas 16, Maggie Kernodle 15, Gracyn Gough 13, Shea 7, McArdle 6, Fava 4, McKain 4, Hoefling 3, Fey 3

GARINGER 30 – Misa Garris 21, Kelly 4, Williams 3, Dillard 2

Records: Catholic 19-3, 10-0; Garinger 12-10, 3-7

NO. 3 MALLARD CREEK 83, HARDING 17

Mallard Creek 33 26 16 8 — 83

Harding 13 2 0 2 — 17

MALLARD CREEK 83 — Alana Biosse 19, Jazmeen Stone 10, Elle Stone 10, Lili Booker 15, Young 7, Easterling 8, Campbell 7, McGuire 3, Robertson 3, Burleigh 1

HARDING 17 — Overby 3, Chapman 5, Pickett 6, Garris 3

Notable: For Mallard Creek, senior Alana Biosse, Senior, had 19 points, five rebounds, three steals. Junior Elle Stone finished with 10 points, two steals, six rebounds, three assists, one block. Senior Lili Booker finished with 15 points, six assists.

Records: Mallard Creek 18-3, 11-0

NO. 4 MYERS PARK 56, NO. 13 ARDREY KELL 47

Ardrey Kell 11 2 16 18 — 47

Myers Park - 10 14 15 18 — 56

ARDREY KELL 47 — Molly Burns 14, Autumn Washington 14, Adarkweh 5, Mapp 2, Glahn 6, McCoy 6

MYERS PARK 56 — Jerin Truesdale - 21, Laura Lassiter 10, Barner 8, Wilson 8, LeXander 5, McDaniel 2, Thomason 2

Records: Ardrey Kell 16-5, 5-2; Myers Park 20-1, 7-0

NO. 8 CANNON SCHOOL 50, NO. 12 PROVIDENCE DAY 45, OT

Providence Day 8 9 11 12 5 — 45

Cannon 10 13 9 8 10 — 50

PROVIDENCE DAY 45 — Jaida McClure 26, Clark 2, Stuart 3, Ramsden 4, Levine 5, Fyans 2

CANNON 50 — Maya McCorkle 23, Kieria Morrow 11, Madison Drayton 10, Nalramura 1, Busby 2

EAST BURKE 77, LINCOLNTON 20

East Burke 23 23 17 14 — 77

Lincolnton 3 5 5 7 — 20

EAST BURKE 77 — Braelyn Stilwell 28, Kara Brinkley 20, Kassie Turner 10, Maci McNeil 6, Journi Mcdowell 5, Kamiah Lawing 4, Kaliyah Hill 2, Ally Moore 2

LINCOLNTON 20 — S Rhyne 5, Smith 4, C. Tillman 5, D. Dyson 2, A Armstrong 2

Record: East Burke 20-0, 11-0

HOUGH 51, WEST CHARLOTTE 31

Hough 14 12 12 12 — 51

West Charlotte 8 10 9 4 — 31

HOUGH 51 — C. Galombeck 12 , B. James 1 , S.Zoerb 15 , Jakubecy 6 , Breautt 13 , Jones 2 , Otto 2 .

WEST CHARLOTTE 31 — Andrews 6 , Grier 5 , Galloway 8 ,Bowman 9 , Gray 2 , Withers 1.

HUNTER HUSS 57, SOUTH POINT 47

South Point 6 6 5 30 — 47

Hunter Huss 13 4 16 24 — 57

SOUTH POINT 47 — Amya Graham 16, Maddie Frank 8, Lexi Birtwistle 7, Claire Frank 6, Lauren French 6, Jossilyn Wallace 4

HUNTER HUSS 57 — Myla Hoover 17, Brooklyn Swann 13, Kelsey Griffin 11, Arielle Camp 11, J. Love 3, Ariyah Graham 1

Notable: For South Point, Amya Graham recorded her 19th double-double by snagging 10 rebounds. Lauren French also added 11 rebounds.

Record: South Point 13-8, 8-3

LINCOLN CHARTER 60, BRADFORD PREP 20

Bradford Prep 0 10 3 7 — 20

Lincoln Charter 13 9 28 10 — 60

BRADFORD PREP 20 — K. Marlow 6, A. Delgabo 6, A. Brisseaux 4, R. Feligiayo 2, P. Clark 1, B. Clark 1

LINCOLN CHARTER 60 — Kallie Lusk 31, Claire David 9, Symphanie Stevens 9, Samantha Ayers 2, Brenna Barbier 2, Lillie Merrill 2, Taylor Riggenbach 2 Tyler Beller 1

Notable: For Lincoln Charter, Kallie Lusk followed up her 23-point performance on Friday with a career high 31 points. She also had eight steals and five rebounds. Claire David had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Record: Lincoln Charter 15-5

PORTER RIDGE 64, CUTHBERTSON 55

Cuthbertson 12 15 13 15 – 55

Porter Ridge 19 15 10 21 – 64

CUTHBERTSON 55 — Christian Mundy 25, Amayah Rogers 13, Christian Johnson 7, Ava Beals 3, Alexis Juhl 3, Riley Willie 2, Riley Howell 2

PORTER RIDGE 64 — Ashanti Taylor 32, Anna Scaldara 11, Blackwell 9, Malcolm 8, Williams 3, Burke 2

SOUTH IREDELL 45, MOORESVILLE 36

South Iredell 11 14 9 11 — 45

Mooresville 8 6 8 14 — 36

MOORESVILLE 36 — Lane 9, Inman 6, Crum 6, Lowe 5

Notable: For Mooresville, Cadence Lane had nine points, Melanie Inman had six points and 14 rebounds.

Records: South Iredell 7-14; Mooresville 3-17

SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 44, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 19

Sugar Creek 11 9 16 8 — 44

Queens Grant 6 3 2 8 — 19

SUGAR CREEK 44 — Mallette 4, Allure Bishop 10, Eriyana Anthony 16, Infiniti Green 12, Chislom 4

Notable: Infiniti Green led team defensively and finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and two assist. Eriyana Anthony led all scorers with 16 points, three steals, one assist and one rebound.

WEST ROWAN 84, CENTRAL CABARRUS 34

Central Cabarrus 4 12 11 6 — 34

West Rowan 27 22 21 15 — 84

CENTRAL CABARRUS 34 — Kyra Lewis 11, Duncan 9, Cruz 6, Hill 2, Johnson 2, Blanchard 3, Burton 1

WEST ROWAN 84 — Emma Clarke 17, Tenor 12, Martin 12, Edward 12, Arnold 14

Notable: For Central Cabarrus, Kyra Lewis scored her 1,000th career point in the second quarter.

