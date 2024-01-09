Tuesday January 9, 2023 Weather
Tuesday January 9, 2023 Weather
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
Here's how we think the college football field shapes up in the first season of the 12-team playoff.
Intel is one of the most notable companies that will host a keynote address at CES 2024. Here's how to watch it.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Ominous weather lurked outside and even made its way under the domed roof at NRG Stadium.
As the indie sleaze aesthetic continues to trend on TikTok, several creators worry that its revival could negatively impact body image.
Here, a fractional short-term vacation rental marketplace, has shut down after just over two years of operation. The Miami-based startup, which had raised a known $5 million in funding, posted on its website on January 3 that it was ceasing operations “due to the current interest rate environment and economic conditions.” Fiat Ventures led its $3.5 million seed round in July of 2022, according to Crunchbase.
ASUS revealed its new ROG NUC mini gaming PC at CES 2024. This announcement comes after Intel said it would stop making its own NUC systems, outsourcing the job to third-parties.
Let's look at the top 11 NBA contenders through a couple of different lenses.
It's cold outside! Snuggle up in these oversized sweaters, Ugg slippers and more.
Edmunds's study of auto loan terms for 2023 found monthly payments and lengths hit record highs in Q4, but there was good news for new car buyers.
Reviewers are head-over-heels for these comfy cuties, available for $2 a pair.
Lenovo’s updated consumer laptop lineup at CES 2024 is focused on AI. The company unveiled an array of Yoga and Ideapad notebooks on Monday in Las Vegas, including new versions of the Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga 9i 2-in-1.
In December, 31% of consumers said they expect mortgage rates to fall within the next 12 months.
During AMD's CES 2024 keynote speech, the first of many to come over the next few days, the company made a few key announcements.
Apple has revealed when its Vision Pro headset will arrive in the US. You'll be able to pick one up on February 2 if you have $3,499 to spare.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Hunter Dickinson and Kansas survived a scare with TCU on Saturday, which kicked off what is sure to be a tough Big 12 slate.
The press conference will be live-streamed on January 9 at 1:30PM ET.
Venture debt has its merits. It can be a better and cheaper alternative to raising equity, especially if you are building a company in a capital intensive industry. People can diss hard on venture debt, especially following the Silicon Valley Bank troubles in early 2023, as my colleague Anna Heim noted while recapping a TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 panel.