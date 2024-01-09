Tuesday January 9, 2023 Weather

TechCrunch

Here, a fractional short-term vacation rental marketplace, has shut down after just over two years of operation. The Miami-based startup, which had raised a known $5 million in funding, posted on its website on January 3 that it was ceasing operations “due to the current interest rate environment and economic conditions.” Fiat Ventures led its $3.5 million seed round in July of 2022, according to Crunchbase.