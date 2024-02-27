Tuesday morning forecast
The Fed is planning to cut interest rates this year as inflation and the economy slow. A strong start to the year shouldn't derail this plan.
Shadowfax, one of the largest logistics service providers to hyper-local and on-demand delivery businesses in India, has raised $100 million in a new funding round as it clocks an yearly growth of 35%. TPG NewQuest led Shadowfax's Series E financing round, which includes some secondary transactions, the startup said on Tuesday. TechCrunch reported last year that TPG NewQuest was evaluating an investment in Shadowfax.
For the second time in a few weeks, Republican voters in an early presidential primary contest state are faced with having two elections in the space of a few days.
UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare subsidiary is expected to have a "material update" as early as Tuesday following a major ransomware attack that's now on its fifth straight day and stalling care around the country.
The biggest news stories this morning: Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus lander tipped over at touchdown, but it’s still kicking, Some Apple Vision Pro units reportedly developed a similar hairline crack on the front glass, The first phone reveal at MWC 2024 is this official Barbie Flip Phone.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The price for a flawless complexion doesn't have to be high — not even for celebs.
It's difficult to put Nvidia's massive Thursday into context — the stock gained "only" around 20%. But when you're in the top five, a gain like that makes some big waves.
Becoming a victim of fraud when you use a credit card for online shopping is a very real risk. Here's what you can do to protect your money.
Amid stronger-than-expected inflation data and cautious commentary from Federal Reserve officials, markets have slashed their rate cut expectations for 2024 in half.
LeBron James hasn't played for the Lakers since Feb. 13 vs. the Pistons.
Electric adventure vehicle maker Rivian reported fourth quarter results after the bell on Wednesday.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) concluded Elon Musk ordered Twitter employees to take actions that would have violated a 2022 FTC consent decree regarding consumers’ data privacy and security.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple Music debuts a monthly version of its annual Replay feature, Tinder is bringing its advanced ID verification system to the US and UK, Apple says the iPhone 15’s battery has double the promised lifespan.
Alexander Smirnov told federal agents that Russian intelligence officials fed him a story about Hunter Biden, prosecutors say.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average's swap of Walgreens for Amazon will help the index better reflect the current US economy, according to a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill checks in from Indianapolis the morning after the 2024 NBA All-Star Game to wonder why the event has lost its competitive spirit.
"I'd say we have a neutral look on housing for 2024," Home Depot CEO Edward Decker said on the company's fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday. "We don't think there's incremental pressure nor do we think that we're quite ready for a hockey stick recovery."
Walmart is paying $2.3 billion for connected TV maker Vizio in a bid to rival Amazon's ecosystem.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.