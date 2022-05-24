Tuesday morning shooting death in Macon marks city’s fifth homicide in past 10 days

Macon’s fifth fatal shooting in the past 10 days claimed the life of a man early Tuesday on a street in the city’s Unionville community, the authorities said.

The victim, Walter Caryse Robinson, 28, was pronounced dead at a local hospital in the wake of the 4:20 a.m. shooting, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Circumstances that may have led to the deadly episode were not immediately known.

Jones said that Robinson was found mortally wounded near the intersection of Moseley and Grayson avenues, a block south of Mercer University Drive and about a quarter-mile east of Henderson Stadium.

Robinson’s death was the county’s 26th homicide of the year.

There were 54 homicides here countywide last year.

Twenty-four of Macon’s 26 homicides in 2022 have been the result of gunshot wounds.

Six of the year’s violent deaths happened in January.

Six more, including the shooting death of an armed Florida man by police along Interstate 75, were in February. Four more followed in March and three were in April.

Tuesday morning’s slaying was the county’s seventh this month and the victims in each incident died of gunshot wounds.