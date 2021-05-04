Tuesday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

covid latest news travel holiday europe bill gates divorce donald trump mi6

1. Europe to welcome British tourists for summer holidays

British holidaymakers are expected to be freed to travel to Europe's top holiday destinations next month after Brussels opened the door to vaccinated travellers from the start of June.

Spain, Greece and France are among countries that could be added to the safe "green list" by the end of June under the traffic light system being drawn up by Downing Street for international travel, The Telegraph can disclose. Read the full story.

2. Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates, one of the world's most powerful couples, announced on Monday they were divorcing after nearly 30 years of marriage, saying they could no longer “grow together”.

Mr Gates, the 65-year-old co-founder of Microsoft, posted a statement on Twitter revealing that he and wife Melinda made the decision after a “great deal of thought and work” and that they were entering the “next phase” of their lives. Read the full story.

3. Britain and India ‘fire starting gun’ on post-Brexit trade deal with preliminary pact worth £1 billion

Britain and India have “fired the starting gun” on a full trade agreement, with the announcement on Tuesday of a preliminary deal worth £1 billion.

Boris Johnson and Indian premier Narendra Modi have secured fresh cooperation and investments that will help create 6,500 jobs in the UK. Read the full story.

4. MI6 spy Christopher Steele 'produced second dossier on Donald Trump for FBI'

The former MI6 spy Christopher Steele produced a second dossier for the FBI on Donald Trump while he was in the White House, sources told The Telegraph.

Mr Steele filed a series of intelligence reports to US authorities during the Trump presidency, including information concerning alleged sexual exploits. Read the full story.

5. Exclusive: Tory staff furious over flat refurbishment after being told no cash for pay rises

Conservative Party staff are in uproar over the costly revamp of Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat after officials were told there was no money for pay rises.

Party officials were "furious" to discover that almost £60,000 from Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) funds was channelled to pay an invoice for the flat refurbishment while at the same time staff were informed their pay was being frozen. Read the full story.

