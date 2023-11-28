Tuesday morning video forecast 11/28

TechCrunch

The company this morning announced the launch of new $195 devices that allow enterprise users to access virtual desktop environments, like Amazon WorkSpaces, over the internet. The devices are housed in Fire TV Cube hardware -- a decision Amazon made to leverage existing expertise from the arm of the retail giant that makes streaming media players. Today, many of Amazon's enterprise customers log on to virtual desktops based on AWS End User Computing Services, like Amazon WorkSpaces, WorkSpaces Web or Amazon AppStream, but they tend to do so over desktops or laptops that cost their employer $600 to $1,200 each, Amazon says.