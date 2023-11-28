Tuesday morning video forecast 11/28
Tuesday morning video forecast 11/28
The biggest news stories this morning: Tesla sues Sweden for blocking license plate deliveries during labor strike, The best gifts for photographers and videographers, Rivian’s electric truck is available to lease in 14 US states.
Investors are weighing whether a pullback is coming after a surge put stocks on course for their best month in over a year.
From the brand's popular Clifton 8s to its marathon-ready runners, we have the scoop on the holiday sales not to miss.
Delsey! Away! Travelpro! Longchamp! Stellar sales are rolling across the web at Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s and beyond.
One shopper raved: 'The blanket is very very soft and warm even without the heat function!'
Lee Dort was arrested Sunday morning on Vanderbilt’s campus after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
Eleven more Israeli hostages were released in exchange for 33 Palestinian prisoners on Monday as part of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, Qatari officials said. Both sides have agreed to extend the truce for two more days. Here's everything we know about the extended truce.
You have to see these discounts.
Need to cut down on your streaming service bill? This Black Friday you can save on Hulu, Paramount+ and more.
Bungie has officially confirmed that the Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape is being delayed until June 4 of next year. This comes after the company laid off an unknown percentage of the team.
Last Tuesday, Fidelity National Financial, or FNF, a real estate services company that bills itself as the “leading provider of title insurance and escrow services, and North America's largest title insurance company,” announced that it had experienced a cyberattack. Christine Youmans, who said she uses LoanCare to pay her mortgage, said she doesn’t know what to do.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The biggest news stories this morning: Our pick of the best Cyber Monday deals, The OnePlus 12 will debut in China on December 5, X could lose $75 million in ad revenue after antisemitic content backlash.
The company this morning announced the launch of new $195 devices that allow enterprise users to access virtual desktop environments, like Amazon WorkSpaces, over the internet. The devices are housed in Fire TV Cube hardware -- a decision Amazon made to leverage existing expertise from the arm of the retail giant that makes streaming media players. Today, many of Amazon's enterprise customers log on to virtual desktops based on AWS End User Computing Services, like Amazon WorkSpaces, WorkSpaces Web or Amazon AppStream, but they tend to do so over desktops or laptops that cost their employer $600 to $1,200 each, Amazon says.
Find the latest and best list of camera accessories for photography and videography, chosen by experts at Engadget.
Walmart has some of the best Cyber Monday deals of the year. Shop the viral Stanley tumbler, the perfect floor-length mirror, a pre-lit Christmas tree and more.
Kick off your holiday shopping with a Cuisinart air fryer for over 40% off, a Shark steam mop at a $50 discount, Apple AirPods for $60 off and more.
Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal headlines this week's edition of Baker's Dozen, featuring the 13 best highlights from Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday).
ByteDance's gaming ambition has been an expensive, short-lived pursuit. In late 2021, the TikTok parent's plans for video games came into the spotlight after it became one of the firm's six core business units, posing a new threat to incumbents such as Tencent and NetEase and rising star MiHoYo. This round of mass layoffs started on Monday and many members of Nuverse are still anxiously awaiting a verdict on their future, people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.
Leonard's cleared waivers and is rumored to be targeted as a free agent by multiple contenders.