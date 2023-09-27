Tuesday Night Forecast: 9/26/23
Breanna Stewart won her second MVP award after a career-best scoring season in her first season with the New York Liberty, the league announced Tuesday.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
On Tuesday evening, the Senate released a deal that is likely to be the last chance to avert a government shutdown before this weekend.
Robinson won 16 straight Gold Gloves at third base.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
These high-waisted winners have racked up more than 32,000 flawless five-star ratings.
Target expects to lose roughly $1.2 billion in profits from retail theft in 2022 and 2023.
Experts explain what parasomnias are and treatment options.
Ford announced that it’s suspending construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan. Union leaders have accused the automaker of using the closure as a job-cutting threat during the current auto strike.
A New York judge rules that former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and his business committed fraud when they inflated their assets. In Georgia, the judge handling the election interference case says the identities of those serving on the jury must be kept private, while Trump’s lawyers urge a Washington judge not to issue a gag order against the former president.
Almost everybody loves Talladega Nights, and Stewart-Haas Racing is capitalizing on that with a pair of liveries from the iconic comedy.
Warm up your wardrobe with this luxe look for less — it's the perfect layer for crisp fall days.
The CIA confirmed that it’s developing an AI chatbot for all 18 US intelligence agencies to quickly parse troves of ‘publicly available’ data.
Jermell Charlo said he's as hungry as he's ever been as he approaches his fight for the undisputed super middleweight title against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Aston Martin driver ambassador and former W Series racer Jessica Hawkins has become the first woman in nearly five years to test a Formula One car.
Former Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence stated that the Federal Reserve needs new leadership.
Consumer confidence hit its lowest level since May as rising gas and grocery prices weighed on American wallets.
Experts explains what precocious puberty is and the signs that parents should look out for.
When Uber launched its ride-hailing service, the company was more pariah than partner to the taxi industry. Uber announced Tuesday a multiyear partnership with Los Angeles Yellow Cab and its five partner taxi fleets in Southern California. Under the arrangement, taxi drivers will have access to Uber trip referrals in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.
