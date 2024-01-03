Tuesday night forecast: January 2, 2024
Here is a look at your next seven days of weather!
Here is a look at your next seven days of weather!
For many the 2023 fantasy football season is in the books. While there's plenty of exciting games to talk about in Week 18- which we will do in full later in the week - Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal the 5 things they care most about from this fantasy football season. Secret list style so you know it's fun.
Bowers should be a top-15 pick.
Montana and North Carolina are the latest to join the list of states with age verification laws for adult platforms.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
Murray's impressed Gannon while playing the Cardinals further and further form the Caleb Williams-Drake Maye sweepstakes.
The federal minimum wage in the US hasn’t changed from the hourly rate of $7.25 in over 14 years. But 22 states and 40 cities increased their own minimum wages to ring in the New Year.
As winter sets in, it's essential to equip your vehicle with the right gear to navigate unforeseen challenges brought about by cold weather.
New year, new you: Don't just sit and work at your desk — sit and work out. This popular gizmo is way cheaper than a spin class membership!
If you're over Jazzercise, Buns of Steel and the Thighmaster, there's a whole new set of fitness trends to check out — all backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers.
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash.
Looking for a solid space heater at a discount? This Mr. Heater Portable Buddy heats enclosed spaces up to 225 sq ft and it's half off right now!
The new year marks the nerdiest holiday you maybe didn't know about: Public Domain Day. After years of legal battles, "Steamboat Willie," a 1928 Walt Disney short featuring Mickey Mouse, is now public domain. No, that doesn't mean that you can take the character of Mickey Mouse as we know him today and do whatever you want.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
Shared a fan: 'This will literally wipe away texture from blackheads on your nose and chin almost instantly' — save 55%.
After going up by nine with less than three minutes to go, Washington had to fend off a late Texas comeback attempt.
This fold-away fitness gadget will hold you to your New Year's resolution! Plus, save big on steppers and other fitness gems.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
Save as much as 55% on these fan favorites.
It's rechargeable and cordless, so you can soothe tired fingers, palms and wrists nearly anywhere!