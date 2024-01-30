Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine will replace morning chill in Central Florida

Grab a jacket this morning — we’re off to another chilly start in Central Florida.

But lots of sunshine should warm up the afternoon nicely, Meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Expect a high of 68 degrees in Orlando on Tuesday.

Central Florida forecast Jan. 30

Nighttime and overnight temperatures will dip back into the upper 40s.

But the thermometer will hit 70 degrees on Wednesday in parts of the Channel 9 viewing area.

Later in the week, Shields said a “mini-front” will move in and bring in slightly cooler weather.

Looking even further ahead, Shields expects a “rain-maker” to arrive Sunday into Monday.

