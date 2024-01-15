Tuesday school closings: What we know about districts around the Oklahoma City metro

Snow covers the ground in northwest Oklahoma City after a winter storm in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

With sub-freezing temperatures expected to continue into Tuesday, school districts across the Oklahoma City metro are closing and switching to remote learning plans.

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced via Facebook that students would switch to mobile learning for the day with students and families advised to check with coaches and sponsors for information on after-school activities.

Mid-Del Schools, Edmond and Moore Public Schools will also observe remote learning days for students on Tuesday. Moore Schools said decisions about afternoon and evening activities and athletics would be made by early Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Putnam City Schools, Deer Creek and Norman Public Schools announced that all schools would be closed. While Norman and Deer Creek planned to hold extracurricular athletic activities as planned, all extracurriculars at Putnam City are canceled.

What other schools have confirmed closures or virtual learning for Tuesday?

Western Heights Public Schools - CLOSED

Shawnee Public Schools - CLOSED

McLoud Public Schools - VIRTUAL

Bethel Public Schools - VIRTUAL

Harrah Public Schools - CLOSED

Bethany Public Schools - CLOSED

Yukon Public Schools - CLOSED

See what other schools and organizations have closed using the link below.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Which schools are closed and who switched to virtual learning for Tuesday