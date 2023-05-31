Tuesday shooting leaves two people wounded

May 31—The Brunswick Police Department continued to investigate a shooting on Wednesday after arresting a man they believe to be responsible for wounding two people Tuesday evening.

Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith said that two occupants in a vehicle opened fire at around 8:15 p.m. on another vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and L Street in Brunswick and fired several shots into the vehicle.

One of the victims was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Jacksonville in critical condition. The other was treated locally for non-life-threatening injuries, Smith said.

Cameron Atkinson, 18, was booked at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday into Glynn County Detention Center and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Smith said detectives are working to identify and arrest the other occupant of the vehicle Atkinson was in.

Detectives are also investigating if the suspects and the victims were connected and if the incident is related to any other recent shootings in Brunswick and Glynn County. Smith said investigators believe some of the recent shootings are connected, but didn't elaborate further about how or why because the incidents are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the Tuesday incident or any other incidents under investigation by the Brunswick Police Department can call the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.