A woman has died in an early morning shooting in Montgomery.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 5:11 a.m. Tuesday and found a woman dead in the 2400 block of Eastern Boulevard, police said.

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting an investigation but is not releasing any more information at this time, according to a news release.

A woman was shot to death Tuesday morning. Police are investigating the homicide.

More: Capital MurderMontgomery man faces capital murder charge

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Tuesday shooting in Montgomery claims woman's life