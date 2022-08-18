Tuesday shooting puts high school on soft lockdown

Aug. 17—Danville police responded to a report of shots fired near North Franklin and West Fairchild Streets just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers later learned a group of subjects were shooting at a white SUV parked in the area. Police say the SUV then left the scene.

The incident resulted in a soft lockdown at Danville High School Tuesday afternoon. Student dismissal was delayed and some extracurricular practices were canceled.

There are no reports of victims at this time and no one has come forward with any other information. The investigation into this incident continues.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.