Tuesday storm brings unusual southeast wind dynamics to Rochester area. What impact could that have?

A strong windstorm will blow into Rochester beginning Tuesday morning, with the area bracing for the potential of toppled trees, power outages and impacted travel. As a result, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a high wind warning for most of Western New York, including Monroe, Erie, Wayne, Ontario and Livingston counties.

When are high wind warnings issued?

The by-the-letter definition of a high wind warning by the Weather Service is a storm with sustained winds of 40 mph or greater for more than one hour, or wind gusts greater than or equal to 58 mph for any period of time. The Weather Service typically bases its warnings on gusts, as the sustained wind criteria is tougher to meet, said meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.

Wind direction could lead to more downed trees

While the storm system entering Rochester on Tuesday meets the stated criteria, it was also of special note due to the direction the winds will be coming from, Pandolfo said.

The Rochester area typically experiences strong winds from the west and southwest; this system will instead bring winds from the southeast.

Even if wind speeds fall below the warning criteria in the impacted area, the wind direction could result in more downed trees, Pandolfo said.

“The roots may not be as fortified against strong winds from the southeast, given the unusual direction, so we could end up with more impacts," he said.

Strong southeast winds do occur in areas like Chautauqua Ridge, the Lake Erie shoreline and Tug Hill plateau.

How do meteorologists predict high winds?

The flow of a storm system — the direction the storm is moving — typically has a strong bearing on the direction of the surface winds they’ll see.

“This is a very favorable track for our high wind events here, which increases confidence in our system and our warnings,” Pandolfo said. “Climatologically, it’s a very favorable track, cutting to our northwest across the central Great Lakes like this.”

Meteorologists also look into whether it's warmer or colder air coming into the area at the time of the strong winds moving overhead, Pandolfo said. If the arriving storm brings warmer air, its ability to mix down is inhibited, while cold air entering can make it easier for strong winds to impact the surface.

“So, there’s a lot of moving parts and a lot of factors we look at, but those are some of the big ones,” Pandolfo said.

Forecast Maximum Wind Gusts

Pandolfo called the wind storm coming through the region an unusual event in general based on the strength of the low-level winds. It’s also a little bit late in the season for strong winds, which are more common in November or December.

The unusual start to the weather week will be followed by a system of much colder air over the weekend, which combined with the Great Lakes still being warm, raises concerns for lake effect snow, Pandolfo said.

The Weather Service anticipates Rochester will see rain and snow on Saturday, with breezy conditions. Sunday will bring an additional chance of snow and a high near 28 degrees.

