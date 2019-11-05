What Tuesday's elections could tell us a year before Trump faces the voters

WASHINGTON – Today’s off-year elections are state and local affairs, but they will still tell us something about the national political scene one year before the 2020 election.

How much redder is rural America growing as the blueness of cities spreads to the suburbs?

Will the governors’ races in Kentucky, Mississippi and – later this month in Louisiana –be more evidence that voters are increasingly unwilling to vote one way for federal office and another for state leaders?

And then there’s what the elections could say about the popularity of President Donald Trump.

The president tried to push GOP gubernatorial candidates over the finish line while staying clear of Republicans’ efforts to hold onto their narrow majority in the Virginia state legislature – all while fighting a growing impeachment inquiry in Washington.

“There is no getting away from what is happening nationally, even in these off-year elections,” said Page Gardner, president of the Voter Participation Center, which tries to increase engagement among unmarried women, young people and people of color. “At the end of the day, whatever you say, you’re running in an operating environment that is being defined by his presidency.”

Here’s a look at what to watch for when the results come in.

President Donald Trump, left, brought Gov. Matt Bevin up to the stage after he made remarks supporting Bevin's re-election at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2019. More

Kentucky governor's race

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is the best example of a Trump proxy on the ballot today.

Besides sharing Trump’s pugilistic style, Bevin has also tied himself closely to Trump.

“Matt’s proudly pro-life, against sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants and against impeaching our president,” says one of Bevin’s ads that ends with him waving from Air Force One with Trump.

Bevin has traveled multiple times to the White House, taken a live call from Trump during a news conference in Kentucky, and leaned into the impeachment issue the most among the Republicans running for governor this year.

Trump spent election eve campaigning for Bevin in Kentucky, a state the president carried by nearly 30 points.

Democrats say Bevin had no choice but to run on Trump’s coattails after his criticism of teachers and the actions he’s taking on health care and public employee pensions have made him one of the nation’s most unpopular governors.

“I’m still a Donald Trump guy, but I’m done with Bevin,” Kentuckian Dennis Boehm says in an ad for the Democrat, Lt. Gov. Andy Beshear.

The race could show whether there’s a limit to Trump’s popularity or to his ability to transfer that popularity, said Nathan Gonzales, editor and publisher of the nonpartisan Inside Elections, which analyzes races.

“I think Kentucky is a test of whether a connection to the president is enough to smooth over other faults,” he said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at the gubernatorial debate hosted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Council for a Better Louisiana on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. More

Mississippi and Louisiana governor races

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, won’t find out his fate this week. After he failed to win a majority of the votes in the October “jungle primary,” Edwards faces Republican businessman Eddie Rispone in a Nov. 16 runoff.

In the primary, Edwards performed better than he had four years ago in the areas that included the state's two largest cities as well as the suburbs of New Orleans. But he did worse in many rural areas.