WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The fight over abortion rights and former President Donald Trump's influence loomed large as voters in several states went to the polls on Tuesday. In the Michigan governor's race, there will be no middle ground when it comes to abortion rights. Tudor Dixon, a relative political unknown who received a last-minute endorsement from former President Donald Trump, emerged from the Republican pack on Tuesday to take on Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November’s general election.