Tuesday's rain impacts southeastern San Diego neighborhood

TechCrunch

Electric motorcycle company Cake held talks with Harley-Davidson and other automakers in 2023 as it fought to stay alive, founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn told TechCrunch in an interview Tuesday. "I've had 40 meetings in the past three days," Ytterborn said, adding that most have been with two-wheeler brands. Ytterborn said his company began trying to raise a Series C as early as August 2022 and that he expected to be able to close with a similar mix of institutions and a few VCs.