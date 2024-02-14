After Tuesday's snow day, clear skies are ahead for Wednesday with frigid temperatures

After a heavy snow day in Northern New Jersey, the weather looks to calm down throughout Wednesday, but still be prepared for cold temperatures.

In the surrounding areas near Teterboro, the National Weather Service predicts a forecast that sees temperatures reaching a high of around 35 degrees with sunny skies. A brisk night will come in with lows at around 23 degrees.

The winds will be stronger so prepare accordingly. In the morning and afternoon, wind chill values between 15 and 25 and northwest winds reaching up to 14 to 16 miles per hour. At night, northwest winds slow down as they reach between eight to 11 miles per hour.

Tuesday morning saw a strong snow storm across New Jersey. Residents witnessed a flurry of snow accumulating anywhere between four inches to just over a foot of snow.

Be wary of icy sidewalks and roads with low temperatures on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wednesday's forecast calls for clear skies, cold temperatures