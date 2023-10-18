Tuesday's SpaceX mission matches record pace set last year, with more still to come

After an impressive SpaceX launch doubleheader just eight hours and 42 minutes apart on Friday that marked the shortest turnaround between orbital launches since 1966, the company followed up with another notable mission on Tuesday night.

The 8:39 p.m. EDT launch of a 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket marked this year's 57th launch from Florida's Space Coast, matching the record total set last year.

With a launch pace averaging nearly twice every week and two and a half months remaining in the year, Brevard could see nearly 70 launches from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station before the year's end.

SpaceX's Starlink 6-23 mission carried 22 of the company's internet satellites to orbit from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. After skirting Florida's coastline and arcing over the Atlantic Ocean on a southeasterly trajectory, the 130-foot first stage booster targeted a drone ship landing near the Bahamas.

The second stage carried on to propel the flat-pack satellites to orbit with deployment occurring about an hour later.

Tuesday's batch of Starlink satellites rounds out the total amount launched to nearly 5,300 since SpaceX began dedicated missions to filling out the near globally spanning constellation in 2019.

SpaceX now boasts service availability on every continent and is accessible to many markets spanning from government to residential and commercial customers.

Another SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station could happen this weekend, but SpaceX has yet to announce its next targeted launch date. For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

