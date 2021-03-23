Tuft & Needle makes the best mattress-in-a-box we've ever tried—and it's on sale

Arielle Tschinkel
·2 min read
Tuft &amp; Needle makes the best mattress-in-a-box we&#39;ve ever tested.
Tuft & Needle makes the best mattress-in-a-box we've ever tested.

You don't need us to tell you how important a comfortable sleep setup is when it comes to getting a solid night’s rest. Thankfully, the brand behind the best mattress-in-a-box we've ever tested, Tuft & Needle, just slashed the prices on all its bedroom essentials with a sitewide sale that encompasses sheets, pillows, and of course, the original Tuft & Needle mattress, making our all-time favorite pick even more budget-friendly.

Through Sunday, April 18, the brand’s beloved bedding, bed frames, mattresses and accessories will be marked down by 10 to 15% with no promo code needed. We loved the brand's Original Mattress for its firm and supportive, cradling and supple, dual-foam layer, and right now, it gets a price cut of roughly $68 to $123, with prices starting from $382.50.

In our tests, this mattress not only eliminated our reviewer's lower back pain, which she regularly experiences from sleeping on her stomach, it cushioned the pressure points she typically feels when laying on her side. While its two layers of foam (one that's soft and infused with cooling gel and one that's thicker for more support) are firmer than some of the other picks found on our list, our tester felt this mattress would be a good option for any sleeping position.

Tuft &amp; Needle&#39;s Down Duvet Insert is purposefully oversized, making it all the more cozy.
Tuft & Needle's Down Duvet Insert is purposefully oversized, making it all the more cozy.

You can also save 10% on Tuft & Needle’s Original pillow, which we ranked among our favorite pillows of all time for its supportive and springy feel—particularly when it came to side sleeper comfort. Right now, it falls from between $75 to $100 to $67.50 to $90.

Additionally, we praised the brand’s Down Duvet insert (now from $193.50 instead of $215 with the 10% savings), among the best comforters we've tested, calling out its cushy, "humanely sourced" 650-fill down and 300-thread count all-cotton shell for its breathability, stain-resistance and cozy warmth.

Basically, you can’t go wrong no matter which items you snag in this sale, so there’s truly no better time to treat yourself to new bedding. Your future, well-rested self will surely thank you!

Shop the Tuft & Needle Spring Refresh Sale

