Tuft & Needle makes our favorite affordable mattress—and it just got a serious price cut

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
Shop Tuft & Needle's extended holiday sale to save on Reviewed-approved sleeping essentials.
Shop Tuft & Needle's extended holiday sale to save on Reviewed-approved sleeping essentials.

Having a comfy mattress is pretty crucial to getting your nightly eight hours of beauty rest. In fact, if you're struggling to fall asleep or constantly waking up with aches and pains, it could be a sign that you should invest in a new bed. While mattresses are, frankly, big-ticket items that rarely come cheap, our pick for the best-valued bed on the market, the Tuft & Needle Original, is on sale from as low as $315 right now.

From now until Monday, February 22, you can shop the company's extended Presidents Day sale to save 10% sitewide and up to 15% on its mattresses.

In testing, the brand's original bed really wowed us, especially considering its already low price point: Once $350, you can snag this mattress from $315 thanks to this promotion, giving you up to 15% in savings.

We found that the company's best-selling bed was perfect for anyone looking for firmer-yet-not-too-hard support at an awesome price. Not only was it one of the least expensive options we tried, it also stood out thanks to the brand's prompt and friendly customer support. We also noted that it mitigated movement insanely well with its dual layers of foam (a soft 3-inch tier, followed by a firm 7-inch base) as it provided excellent support—something that's great for all sleeping positions, according to the brand.

With your mattress purchase, you'll get a 100-night trial to ensure your new bed is just right. And, should you want to return it, Tuft & Needle will set up a pickup with a local charity or nonprofit, free of charge.

Foam-loving side sleepers are bound to like the springy surface of the Tuft &amp; Needle Original Pillow.
Foam-loving side sleepers are bound to like the springy surface of the Tuft & Needle Original Pillow.

Tuft & Needle didn't just wow us with its mattress, though. We also enjoyed its Original foam pillow, which typically retails from $75 and is currently on sale from $67.50 for a 10% markdown. Hailed as a top-notch option for side-sleepers, our tester was thrilled with its combination of support and springiness. While it was a bit thick (both the standard and king pillows are 5 inches high), we thought it was particularly great for those with broad shoulders. Additionally, the pillow is encased in a washable, microfiber cover, making it a solid choice for allergy sufferers.

Thanks to this holiday sale at Tuft & Needle, it's never been easier—or more affordable—to invest in high-quality mattresses or sleep accessories. Check out the savings event below!

Shop the Tuft & Needle Presidents Day Sale

