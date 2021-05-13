Tufted Is Trending
It's happy, it's fuzzy, it's colorful—and we're totally here for it
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
BEIJING (Reuters) -Coercive policies in China's far western region of Xinjiang have led to a sharp decline in birth rates for Uyghurs and other minorities, which could add to evidence of genocide, an Australian think tank said in a report released on Wednesday. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) report, citing official Chinese data, said that there has been an "unprecedented and precipitous drop in official birth-rates in Xinjiang since 2017," when China began a campaign to control birth rates in the region. Xinjiang's birth rate dropped by nearly half from 2017 to 2019, and counties where the population was predominately Uyghur or another minority group saw much sharper declines than other counties, the government-funded institute said in the report.
Authorities say Yuki Kitazumi violated the law but will be released to mend ties with Japan.
With violent clashes between Jews and Arabs taking place in cities across Israel, there are fears that if the fighting continues to escalate, war is inevitable. "We're on the brink of a civil war," Esawi Frej, an Arab member of parliament with the Meretz party, tweeted. "Hamas missiles are the least of our problems for a country in which Jewish and Arab rioters take to the street to lynch civilians." Since Monday, Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Gaza, leveling Hamas buildings and killing members of the militant group, plus dozens of civilians. In return, Hamas has been firing thousands of rockets into Israel, with some reaching Tel Aviv. Seven Israelis have been killed. On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has rejected Hamas' requests for a ceasefire, and he expects the military campaign to continue for at least another seven days. There have been several vicious attacks in the mixed Arab-Jewish town of Lod, including stabbings of several Jews and shootings of Arabs, Haaretz reports. A curfew is in place from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. to keep residents inside their homes and non-residents out of the city. In the Tel Aviv suburb Bat Yam, right-wing Israelis smashed windows at Arab-owned businesses, and several extremists pulled a man who appeared to be Arab from his car, beating him and leaving him bloody on the ground. Police said an investigation has been opened, and "we will get to each and every one of the attackers who participated in this horrifying lynching." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats
This week, well over 1,000 rockets have been launched into Israel by Palestinian terrorists operating out of Gaza. The rockets have been aimed at schools, at Israeli civilians in the highly populated Tel Aviv area, and — in a major escalation — at Ben Gurion Airport, which connects Israel with the outside world. Due to the incredible performance of its Iron Dome missile-defense system, Israel has been able to minimize its casualties. But because no system is perfect, and with Hamas and Islamic Jihad launching hundreds of missiles simultaneously, some have managed to slip through, doing damage to property and killing several Israelis, including a father and daughter in the city of Lod and a five-year-old boy in Sderot. Understandably, Israel has responded with air strikes targeting terrorists in Gaza and their infrastructure. Israelis go to great lengths to minimize civilian casualties. They have notified Gazans of impending attacks and have employed the practice of “roof knocking,” whereby they drop nonexplosive devices on buildings to alert residents that it is about to be targeted by an air strike so they have time to vacate. The terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad routinely fire and store rockets in civilian areas. This tactic has naturally put more Palestinians in harm’s way. Indeed, this is part of the strategy, as civilian casualties in Gaza help the groups to gain support among the international community, and on the American left. The latest wave of rocket attacks came after escalating Palestinian riots in Jerusalem, which related to two separate issues, both of which have been completely distorted by the media. One involves a legal dispute over several properties in Sheikh Jarrah, where Palestinian tenants with expired leases (or no leases at all) have been living. Israel’s lower court has ruled that Jewish owners had valid title to these properties, in which Jews lived prior to being driven out by Jordan during the 1948 war. The dispute, which is set to go before Israel’s supreme court, was one trigger for recent rioting by Palestinians. The other trigger was COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited Muslims from visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during Ramadan. When the restrictions were announced, the Jordanian Muslim council overseeing the Islamic sites said the move was “painful” but that it was “in line with legal fatwas and medical advice.” The clerics advised that Muslims should “perform prayers in their homes during the month of Ramadan, to preserve their safety.” One could argue about whether COVID-19 considerations should be put aside in this case, but they are consistent with many restrictions that people throughout the world have had to put up with over the course of the pandemic. Yet this issue combined with the Sheikh Jarrah dispute and led to massive rioting around Jerusalem, with Palestinians throwing rocks and launching fireworks at Jews praying at the Western Wall. Al Aqsa itself ended up being used not for praying, but as a storage depot for other rocks and weapons to be used in clashes with Israeli police. Hamas, publicly egged on by its sponsor Iran (including on Twitter), decided to exploit this opportunity to begin its barrage of rocket attacks. It is worth noting that while these may have been the triggers of the most recent wave of violence, they do not explain everything. At any given time, there are always incidents that Iranian-backed Palestinian terrorists could use as an excuse to launch missiles at Israel. Why has this resulted in the most ferocious barrage since 2014? One good guess is the occupant in the White House. For four years, Israel had a reliable ally in the White House. Donald Trump moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognized Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, made it clear that the U.S. supported Israel’s right to self-defense, and cut aid to the Palestinians that has been traditionally used to incite terrorism. He also recognized that Iran was a significant threat, and ratcheted up sanctions as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign. While Democrats howled that these actions would set the region in flames, it actually led to historic peace deals between Israel and Arab states. Biden has sent the actual opposite signals. He restored the incitement money to the Palestinians to signal closer ties and at the same time has shown a desperation to return to the disastrous Iran deal. His administration has signaled a willingness to even lift sanctions aimed at its sponsorship of terrorism. Against this backdrop, it is no surprise that Palestinians have felt emboldened to step up attacks against Israel, and that Iran has been so ready to call on its proxies to carry out these attacks. During the Obama administration, the race to sign on to a nuclear deal meant that the U.S. ignored Iran’s malign influence on the rest of the region, and the terrorist regime has every reason to believe that the same would be the case with Biden. For days, as violence escalated, Biden hid behind lazy both-sides language in statements conveyed through his press team before finally acknowledging in person on Wednesday afternoon, in response to a reporter’s question, that “Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.” This was a welcome development, but if Biden seeks to change the dynamic in the Middle East, he needs to more emphatically convey to Iran and its terrorist proxies that they will get nowhere through targeting innocent civilians.
Police say as many as eight people may have been shot in incident
Former senior U.S. officials have urged the U.S. secretaries of state and defense to do more to provide visas to Afghans who worked for the United States in Afghanistan before U.S. forces withdraw, according to letters seen by Reuters on Wednesday. President Joe Biden has decided to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, raising concerns of a full-scale civil war, the Taliban's return to power and continued reprisals against Afghans associated with the U.S. presence.
A teacher trainee was summoned to a fitness to practise meeting after saying he “would not hesitate” to use drawings of the Prophet Mohammed in class. The student, who is due to complete his Postgraduate Certificate in Education course this summer, has accused staff at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) of reacting in a “ludicrous” manner. He contacted his course leader last month following his concern at what was happening at Batley Grammar School in west Yorkshire, where a religious studies teacher was suspended after showing a picture of Mohammed during a lesson. The Batley teacher was later forced to go into hiding after crowds of Muslim parents gathered at the school gates calling for him to be sacked.
President Biden attempted to assuage panicked Americans who have been affected by a nationwide gas shortage across the South due to a major cyberattack on a national gas line.
Iran's hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Wednesday registered to run again in an election in June which is being seen as a test of the legitimacy of the country's clerical rulers. Vilified in the West for his questioning of the Holocaust, Ahmadinejad had to step down in 2013 because of term limit rules, when incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, who negotiated Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, won in a landslide. "People should be involved in Iran's decision-making process... We must all prepare ourselves for fundamental reform," state TV quoted Ahmadinejad as saying after submitting his registration.
Only about 24% of Brazilians think the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been "good" or "great," his lowest popularity rating since taking office in 2019 and down from 30% in March. Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including for opposing lockdown measures, downplaying the severity of the disease and not prioritizing the purchase of vaccines. Brazil has the world's second largest death toll from COVID-19 that has killed more than 428,000 people as infections surged in recent months.
Reports of sexual assaults among the U.S. military increased by a very small amount in 2020, a year when troops were largely locked down for months as bases around the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Pentagon. The annual report released Thursday showed that sexual assault reports involving service members went up by about 1%, compared with the 2019 totals. Of those, 6,290 involved members of the military and occured during during their military service — a 1% increase over the 6,236 Service member reports received in 2019.
The move marks an escalation amid this week's ongoing violence between Israel and Palestinian militants.
Scottish police ordered the release on Thursday of two Indian men who had been detained by British immigration officials, after hundreds of protesters in Glasgow blocked the path of a van carrying the detainees. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wants to wrest immigration powers from the United Kingdom government, welcomed the police force's actions and blamed the British government for what she called a "dangerous situation". Video footage showed the two men emerging from the back of a van belonging to Britain's interior ministry, which sets immigration rules for the whole United Kingdom.
An Upper Midwestern oil pipeline continued operating Wednesday, despite a shutdown demand from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that the operator warned could lead to fuel disruptions similar to those resulting from a cyberattack on an East Coast system. Whitmer ordered Line 5 closed last November because of the potential for a spill in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. As her May 12 deadline arrived, Canadian pipeline company Enbridge said only the federal government has regulatory authority over its operations.
Human rights groups and Western nations led by the United States, Britain and Germany accused China of massive crimes against the Uyghur minority and demanded unimpeded access for U.N. experts at a virtual meeting on Wednesday denounced by China as “politically motivated” and based on “lies.” China’s U.N. Mission sent notes to many of the U.N.’s 193 member nations last week urging them not to participate in the “anti-China event.”
A botched-up plan for procuring jabs has dried up stocks and sent prices soaring on the private market.