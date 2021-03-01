Tuftonboro man charged after shooting woman during domestic dispute, police say

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Mar. 1—A Tuftonboro man is facing assault charges after allegedly shooting a woman in his home Sunday, state police said.

State troopers and Tuftonboro police responded to reports of a disturbance on Dame Road at 11:55 p.m. Sunday. According to police, troopers were told a man shot a gun, hitting a woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital, state police said.

Bobby Tremblay, 40, of Tuftonboro, was charged with assault with a firearm, second-degree assault, simple assault, reckless conduct, obstructing the report of a crime, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

He was arraigned Monday in Carroll County Superior Court and was ordered held on preventive detention.

