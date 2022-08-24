Tuftonboro standoff ends with man in custody

Aug. 24—TUFTONBORO — A man is in custody after a lengthy standoff that began about 11 a.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop and the discharge of firearms, according to New Hampshire State Police.

"The incident began when a Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motor vehicle operated by a male individual known to that deputy," state police said. "During the stop there was an apparent discharge of firearms. No one was struck or injured, and the male subject ultimately fled into an adjacent dwelling where he remained until he was taken into custody by law enforcement. "

Circumstances surrounding what led up to the event, including the discharge of weapons, is ongoing and more information will be forthcoming to include the name of subject arrested and deputy involved, they said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact Detective Sergeant Kempes Corbally at (603) 223-8928 or email Kempes.R.Corbally@dos.nh.gov.

New Hampshire State Police was assisted by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Tuftonboro Police Department, Effingham Police Department, Moultonborough Police Department, Wolfeboro Police Department and the Effingham Police Department.