Tufts Medical Center doctor arrested for attempted sex trafficking of a child

A Tufts Medical Center anesthesiologist was arrested on Wednesday in a federal child sex trafficking sting, authorities said.

Doctor Sadeq Ali Quraishi was charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child and appeared in federal court in Boston Thursday.

The Boston hospital said it has suspended Quraishi’s medical privileges and placed him on leave pending more information from authorities

“When we learned today of the disturbing allegations made against Dr. Quraishi, we immediately suspended his medical staff privileges, and he has been placed on leave while we await further information from law enforcement,” Tufts said in a statement on Thursday.

According to documents filed in court, Quraishi responded to an ad posted online showing what appeared to be two young females, 18 years old, that it referred to as “beautiful flowers” who were “Travelin’ thru town on a lil roadtrip!” The doctor allegedly started texting with an undercover officer, who was monitoring the line, who told him they were girls, 12 and 14 years old, available for sex in exchange for money.

After a back-and-forth conversation in which both sides asked if the other was a police officer to make sure it wasn’t a trap, Quraishi agreed to pay $250 to have sex with one of these made-up girls, according to an officer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations department.

Below are some of the texts shared between the undercover officer and Quraishi:

“Hey you’ve been super nice and I appreciate it ... just the age thing is throwing me ... if you were to tell me she’s 16 or older and just looks young enough to pass off for 14 that would be a different thing,” Quraishi texted, according to the court document.

“Its alright. I mean you can pretend if you want, but that’s why I keep it realz. case peeps don’t like it. shame. you were sweet but I get it,” an undercover officer texted back to Quraishi, according to the court document.

“Ugh ... man you’re making things difficult - seems like a fun experience ... just not in the mood to get arrested today,” Quraishi texted, according to the court document.

Shortly after those texts were exchanged Quraishi arrived at a Boston hotel, where he met with an undercover officer and paid $250 in exchange for a hotel keycard, officials said. Afterward, he was arrested, and agents verified that Quraishi had the phone they had been texting with.

During a post-arrest interview, and after being advised of his Miranda rights, Quraishi indicated he had purchased sex in the past, according to the court document.

Quraishi is held without bail pending a detention hearing on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

